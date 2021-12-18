Global and Japan Petroleum Naphtha Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and Japan Petroleum Naphtha Market Insights, Forecast to 20272 min read
Petroleum Naphtha market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Petroleum Naphtha market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Petroleum Naphtha market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
- Heavy Naphtha
- Light Naphtha
Segment by Application
- Chemicals
- Energy & Additives
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
By Company
- Shell Chemicals
- Total
- Sinopec
- BP
- ADNOC
- ARAMCO
- PEMEX
- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
- ONGC
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Petroleum Naphtha Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Heavy Naphtha
1.2.3 Light Naphtha
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Chemicals
1.3.3 Energy & Additives
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Petroleum Naphtha Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Petroleum Naphtha Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Petroleum Naphtha Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share by Ma
