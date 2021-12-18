Construction Industry Market Insights 2021, Competitor Landscape, Industry Opportunity Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

The Construction Industry Market research report monitors market dynamics by including supply chain analysis, regional marketing analysis, challenges, opportunities, and market drivers. In addition, it provides region-wise and countries-wise market analysis, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South Korea, Latin America, and more. In addition, it covers market patterns with market share, size, and development by region. It also examines critical participants based on their establishment date, mergers, and acquisitions, collaboration, and revenue.

The Construction Industry Market report offers an executive summary of the maker by covering industry trends by focusing on top market trends, the market size by regions, and global market size. At last, the Construction Industry research report also provides information about strategic collaboration and partnership gaining popularity and boosting the market growth.

“The construction industry is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.”

The global construction market size is declined from USD 11,217.4 billion in 2019 to USD 10,741.2 billion in 2020. However, the industry is showing signs of recovery since the beginning of 2021 and reach a market size of USD 13,572.4 billion in 2024, projecting a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2024.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis based on construction companies such as:

Bechtel Group (US)

Balfour Beatty (UK)

Grupo ACS (Spain)

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited (China)

L&T Construction (India)

PCL Construction Enterprises (Canada)

Skanska Construction (Sweden)

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

By Company Type – Tier 1- 45%, Tier 2- 32%, and Tier 3- 23%

– Tier 1- 45%, Tier 2- 32%, and Tier 3- 23% By Designation – C Level- 43%, Managers- 38%, and Others- 19%

– C Level- 43%, Managers- 38%, and Others- 19% By Region– North America- 35%, APAC- 33%, Europe- 25%, Middle East & Africa and South America- 7%

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Covid-19

1.3 Confirmed Cases And Deaths By Country

Figure 1 Unprecedented Propagation Of Covid-19 Pandemic

1.4 Market Scope

1.4.1 Market Definition

Figure 2 Construction Industry Segmentation

Figure 3 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations Of The Study

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 4 Impact Of Covid-19 On Construction Industry: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

Figure 5 Impact Of Covid-19 On Global Construction Industry: Market Size Estimation (Method 1)

2.2.2 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 6 Impact Of Covid-19 On Global Construction Industry: Market Size Estimation (Method 2)

Figure 7 Different Scenarios For Construction Market

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Construction Industry: Data Triangulation

3 Macroeconomic Indicators

Figure 9 Impact Of Covid-19 In 2020 On Different Countries

Figure 10 Three Scenario-Based Analyses Of Impact Of Covid-19 On Overall Business

4 Customer Analysis

4.1 Shift In Institutional/Industrial Customers

4.1.1 Disruption In Industrial/Commercial Sectors

4.1.2 Impact On Customers’ Output & Strategies To Resume/Improve Production

4.1.2.1 Impact On Customers’ Revenues

4.1.2.2 Impact On Construction Of New Facilities

And More…

