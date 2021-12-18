Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Analysis 2021 Global Insights, Size, Type, Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Opportunity, Top Manufacturers, Current Trends, Forecast 2025

The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market report offers an executive summary of the maker by covering industry trends by focusing on top market trends, the market size by regions, and global market size. At last, the Flexible Plastic Packaging research report also provides information about strategic collaboration and partnership gaining popularity and boosting the market growth.

The Flexible Plastic Packaging Market research report monitors market dynamics by including supply chain analysis, regional marketing analysis, challenges, opportunities, and market drivers. In addition, it provides region-wise and countries-wise market analysis, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South Korea, Latin America, and more. In addition, it covers market patterns with market share, size, and development by region. It also examines critical participants based on their establishment date, mergers, and acquisitions, collaboration, and revenue.

The global flexible plastic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 160.8 billion in 2020 to USD 200.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the flexible plastic packaging market.

By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25% By Designation: C-level: 40%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 25%

C-level: 40%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 25% By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 35%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 15%, and South America: 5%

The global flexible plastic packaging market comprises major manufacturers, such as –

Sealed Air Corporation (US), Amcor (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (US), Mondi (South Africa), Sonoco (US), Huhtamaki (Finland), Coveris (Austria), Transcontinental Inc. (Canada), and Clondalkin Group (The Netherlands).

