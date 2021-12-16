Insurtech Market Report- Future Growth and Opportunities | Aviva, AXA, Neos, Floodflash, Google, Amazon

ReportsnReports added Insurtech Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Insurtech Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Insurtech Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4383013

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Aviva, AXA, Neos, Floodflash, Google, Amazon, Ping An, Zhong An, Zego, Zurich, Metromile, Lemonade, Root, By Miles, Oscar, YuLife, Zesty, Munich Re, Swiss Re, AIG, Tokio Marine, Bought By Many, DeadHappy, dacadoo, Jetty, Fizzy, App in the Air, Trov, Cuvva, Co-op, PitPat, Toffee, Tractable, Vitality

Investment in insurtech took off throughout 2018 and 2019 and looked set to continue thriving until the pandemic hit in 2020. Investment slowed as a result, but this is only expected to be temporary. The digitalization that goes hand in hand with the insurtech theme will be more essential than ever in a post-pandemic world, so the insurtech space will continue to thrive. The main trend continues to be collaboration between insurers and insurtech providers. It is very difficult for a startup to disrupt and challenge established players in this market, but there are outliers around the world.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the insurtech space. It identifies key players within the industry and discusses what they have done well to set themselves apart. It analyzes the investment that has gone into the theme in recent years. The report also discusses how insurtechs have influenced incumbent insurers – whether that is through acquisition, partnerships, or assessing the influence on traditional insurers policies.

Scope of this Report-

– Overall, the total value of investment in insurtech declined by 21.3% in 2020.

– The overwhelming reason for the decline was the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit investor confidence, squeezed budgets, and stopped business from occurring at various points of the year in a range of countries.

– The biggest obstacle to insurance startups remains the strength of their brand. GlobalData survey data highlights that even the leading startups in the UK have to target small parts of the population, as the vast majority of consumers have not heard of them.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Benchmark yourself against the rest of the market.

– Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations and startups enter the market.

– Understand the impact insurtechs are having on the insurance industry.

Single User License: US $ 1950

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4383013

Table of Contents

Executive summary

Players

Technology briefing

Trends

Industry analysis

Value chain

Companies

Sector scorecards

Glossary

Further reading

Our thematic research methodology

About GlobalData

Contact Us