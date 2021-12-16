Cloud Computing Market Outlook 2027 Global Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Scope, Company Coverage – Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Aliyun

The Cloud Computing Market research report published by markets and markets is an influential asset that includes market analysis and forecast till 2026. It also includes market drivers and barriers that enable buyers to recognize the competitive edge of the market. In addition, the future roadmap & value chain of the Cloud Computing market is also included in the report.

The Cloud Computing Market research report defines the market scope and concept, including application areas, product classification, and covered area. It also provides a detailed introduction to our research methodologies and data sources. Moreover, the Cloud Computing Market research report also offers breakdown data of different types of products and market forecasts.

The global Cloud Computing market size is projected to reach US$ 611170 million by 2027, from US$ 97010 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 29.2% during 2021-2027.

By Company

– Amazon Web Services

– Microsoft Azure

– IBM

– Aliyun

– Google Cloud Platform

– Salesforce

– Rackspace

– SAP

– Oracle

– Vmware

– DELL

– EMC

Segment by Type

– Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

– Platform as a Service (PaaS)

– Software as a Service (SaaS)

Segment by Application

– Government

– Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

