Perfluorobutanesulfonyl Fluoride Market Is Estimated To Observe Tremendous Growth Prospects : Time Chemical, Fluoropharm, Fousi Chemical, Hairui Chemical

Important players covered:

Time Chemical

Fluoropharm

Fousi Chemical

Hairui Chemical

Ningbo Samreal Chemical

VIO Chemicals

Hubei Hengxin Chemical

Suzhou Chemwells Advanced Materials

Hubei Youshida Technology

Wuhan Bright Chemical

Anshengqi Chemical

Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry

Kings Fluoride Industry

TOP Group

Fujian Tianfu Chemical

Perfluorobutanesulfonyl Fluoride Market Segmented by Product Type:

Purity 95%

Purity 97%

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Perfluorobutanesulfonyl Fluoride Market Segmented by Application Type:

Polycarbonate Processing Dispersants

Fluorocarbon Surfactants

Fluorinated Pesticides

Dyes

Others

Regional Segmentation of Perfluorobutanesulfonyl Fluoride Market

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest APAC

Latin America

