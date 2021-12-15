December 15, 2021

N-Decane Market Growth to 2026 – Alfa Aesar, Haltermann Carless, Chem Service, Eurisotop, Tedia

1 hour ago

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of N-Decane will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global N-Decane market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the N-Decane market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of N-Decane market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– 95% Purity
– 97% Purity
– 99% Purity
– Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Industrial Application
– Chemical Industry
– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
– Alfa Aesar
– Haltermann Carless
– Chem Service
– Eurisotop
– Tedia
– OXFORD LAB FINE CHEM LLP

