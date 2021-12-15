Golf Tourism Market Analysis 2021 Global Industry Size, Key Vendors, Application, Trends, Competitive Landscape by Key Segmentation, Outlook To 2027

The Golf Tourism Market research report analyzes and studies the market by region/countries, application, and product type during the forecast period. The report comprehends the Golf Tourism market by categorizing its different sub-segments and focusing on critical global manufacturers, to describe define, and analyze the sales value, volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans during the estimated period. Furthermore, the research report inspects the market based on a growth trend, prospects, and commitment to an entire industry.

The Golf Tourism Market research report extends the consumption of Golf Tourism market sub-markets, concerning crucial regions, including North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and more. It also highlights strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, product approvals, product launches, and geographic expansion in the Golf Tourism market.

The global Golf Tourism market size is projected to reach US$ 14570 million by 2027, from US$ 15150 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -0.5% during 2021-2027.

Global Golf Tourism Scope and Market Size

Golf Tourism market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Golf Tourism market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

– Leisure Tourism

– Tournament Tourism

– Business Tourism

Segment by Application

– Domestic

– International

Golf tourism refers to trips or holidays in which the main purpose is to play golf. Golf tourism is a niche market of sports tourism. Golf may also be pursued as a secondary activity (for example, someone on a beach holiday playing a round during their vacation).

Europe is the largest Golf Tourism market with about 44% market share. Americas is follower, accounting for about 30% market share.

