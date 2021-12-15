Battery Power Bank Market 2021 by Companies, Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology, Trends, and Forecast 2027

The Home Air Purifier Market research report fully understands the global market through efficient operational ideas, effective market positioning methods, and market share analysis. It understands the market scenario as well as the crucial industries. Furthermore, the report considers key classes based on an in-depth value and volume analysis. Current market trends, changing market scenarios are also encompassed in the report. SWOT analysis and other analysis techniques are also utilized for the assessment data. They offer an informed perspective on the industry state to support the formulation of the best business plan.

The Home Air Purifier Market research report highlights the strategic functionality of the various global market elements. Furthermore, the report also offers necessary facts and figures, recent developments, challenges, and opportunities. Moreover, the report also offers a geographic contribution to market income.

Global Home Air Purifier key players include Sharp, Panasonic, Philips, Daikin, Midea, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 45%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Americas and Europe, both have a share over 55%.

By Company

– Sharp

– Panasonic

– Philips

– Daikin

– Midea

– Coway

– Smartmi

– Electrolux

– IQAir

– Amway

– Whirlpool

– Honeywell

– Yadu

– Samsung

– Austin

– Blueair

– Boneco

– Broad

In 2020, the global Home Air Purifier market size was US$ 7555 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12040 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

Segment by Applicable Area

– < 20 Sqm

– 20-50 Sqm

– 50-80 Sqm

– >80 Sqm

Segment by Application

– Living Room

– Bedroom

– Kitchen

– Others

