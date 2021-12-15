Canada Power Market Expand Steadily Growth and Forecast 2026

Along with market size, this research report covers the Canada Power Market across various segments. Canada Power Market offers in-depth market growth potential across different parts by services, class of devices, device types, and country. Canada Power Market research also incorporates competitive analysis of the key players along with their product launches, company profiles, key observation, market strategies, and recent developments

Get FREE PDF Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4984594

This report discusses the power market structure of Canada and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the countrys power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. Canada Power Market report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2000 to 2020, and forecast for the next 10 years to 2030

– Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

– Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

– Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy, and prospects

Get Discount on Purchase this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4984594

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Hydropower will continue to dominate annual power generation in Canada till 2030

1.2 Favourable government policies to drive renewable power market in Canada

2. Introduction

2.1 Canada Power Market

2.2 Report Guidance

3. Canada Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Impact of COVID-19

4. Canada Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

– Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2020

– Deals by Type, 2020

4.4 Canada Power Market, Demand Structure

– Power Consumption by Sector, 2020

5. Canada Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Renewable Energy Targets

5.3 Federal Programs, Canada

– New Federal Tax Policy

– New Carbon Tax

– Federal Incentive Programs

– Hydrogen Energy

5.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Alberta

– Climate Leadership Plan (CLP)

– Renewable Energy Program (REP) – Auctions

– Net Metering

– Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) Regulation

– Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar

– Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind

5.5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, British Columbia

– Clean Energy Act

– Hydro Net Metering

– Climate Change Accountability Act

– CleanBC Plan

– Carbon pricing

– Innovative Clean Energy Fund

5.6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Manitoba

– Climate and Green Plan

– Clean Energy Strategy

– Residential Earth Power Loan

– Green Energy Equipment Tax Credit

5.7 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, New Brunswick (NB)

– Climate Change Action Plan

– New Brunswick Regulation 2015-60

– Renewable Portfolio Standard

– Community Renewable Energy

– Large industrial renewable energy purchase program

5.8 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Newfoundland and Labrador

– 2007 Energy Plan

– Net Metering

– Biogas Electricity Generation Program

5.9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Northwest Territories (NWT)

– 2030 Energy Strategy: The Energy Action Plan (2018-2021)

– Arctic Energy Alliance (AEA)

– Net Metering

5.10 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Nova Scotia

– Renewable Electricity Plan, 2010

– Renewable Electricity Standard Regulations

– Business Plan 2020-2021

– Cap and Trade Program

– Net Metering

– Renewable to Retail Program

– Marine Renewable Energy Act

– Solar Energy Programs and Projects

– Community Economic Development Investment Fund (CEDIF)

5.11 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Ontario

– Green Energy Repeal Act, 2018

– Bill 34

– Long Term Energy Plan, 2017

– Climate Change Mitigation and Low-carbon Economy Act

– Net Metering

5.12 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Prince Edward Island (PEI)

– Provincial Energy Strategy (2016)

– Tax exemption

– Clean Energy Price Incentive

– Net metering

– Energy Saving Bonds

– Climate Change Action Plan 2018-2023

5.13 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Quebec

– Energy Policy 2030

– 2018-2023 Action Plan

– Net Metering

5.14 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Saskatchewan

– Renewable Energy Targets

– Request for qualification (RFQ) & Request for proposal (RFP) Process

– Power Generation Partner Program (PGPP)

– Net Metering Program

6. Canada Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2020

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7. Canada Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

7.5 Electricity Trading

8. Canada Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 Hydro-Quebec

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.2 Ontario Power Generation Inc

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.3 BC Hydro

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.4 Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.5 TransAlta Corp

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.6 Saskatchewan Power Corp

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.7 New Brunswick Power Corp

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

9. Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

9.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

Contact Us