Latest Switzerland Power Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

Switzerland Power Market research report provides region-wise and country-wise analyses of the Switzerland Power Market. Additionally, Switzerland Power Market provides insights about main regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Latin, Middle East, and Africa. Moreover, Switzerland Power Market research report offers in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across the significant market segments.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=5154421

This report discusses the power market structure of Switzerland and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the countrys power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. Switzerland Power Market report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. Switzerland Power Market analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2000 to 2020, and forecast for the next 10 years to 2030

– Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

– Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

– Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy, and prospects

Get Discount on Purchase this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=5154421

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Hydropower will continue to lead annual generation in Switzerland till 2030

1.2 Solar PV to lead renewable power market in Switzerland till 2030

2. Introduction

2.1 Switzerland Power Market

2.2 GlobalData Report Guidance

3. Switzerland Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Impact of COVID-19

4. Switzerland Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

– Deal Value and Volume, 2010-2020

– Deals by Type, 2020

4.4 Switzerland Power Market, Demand Structure

– Power Consumption by Sector, 2020

5. Switzerland Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Thermal Power Policy

5.2 Electricity Supply Act (ESA)

5.3 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement

5.4 Energy Strategy 2050

– Measures for increasing energy efficiency

– Measures for the development of renewable energies

– Changes in the law on nuclear energy

– Measures with respect to electricity grids

– Further measures

5.5 Hydrogen Energy

5.6 Solar Power at Mountain Level Elevations

5.7 Action Plan for a Coordinated Swiss Energy Research

5.8 Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariffs

– Wind Energy

– Solar

– Geothermal Energy

– Hydropower

– Biomass

– Biogas

5.9 Compensation obligation for fuel importers

5.10 Cleantech Fund

5.11 Mineral Oil Tax Exemption for Biofuels

5.12 Tenders for efficient use of electricity – ProKilowatt

5.13 Energy Research Program

5.14 SWiss Energy research for the Energy Transition (SWEET)

5.15 Risk Guarantee Scheme for Geothermal Power Projects

6. Switzerland Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2020

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2000-2030

7. Switzerland Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

7.5 Electricity Trading

8. Switzerland Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 Axpo Holding AG

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.2 Alpiq Holding AG

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

8.3 BKW AG

– Company Overview

– Business Description

– SWOT Overview

9. Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

9.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

Contact Us