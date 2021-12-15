December 15, 2021

Netherlands Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) Report- Overview of Assets Terrain, and Major Companies, Contracts, Licensing, Mergers and Acquisition

Netherlands is currently the largest natural gas producer in Europe. The sector has been historically dominated by the giant onshore Groningen gas field in the Northwest German Basin onshore and has been producing since 1963 with the remainder of resources predominantly in small fields which lie either offshore in shallow-water North Sea or onshore. The Groningen field production peaked in the late 1970s to early 1980s at over 880,000 boed, 99% of which is natural gas with the remaining volumes being condensate. As a result of concerns over seismic risk in the region, production from the field has declined over the past decade as a result of output caps and it is due to be taken off stream prematurely in 2022.

Scope of this report-
– Netherlands’ oil and gas production outlook by assets terrain, and major companies
– Key details of active and upcoming oil and gas assets in the country
– Recently licensed blocks details, licensed blocks count by company, and latest discoveries
– Latest mergers and acquisitions, and awarded contracts related to the E&P sector in the country

Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Gain a strong understanding of the Netherlands E&P sector
– Facilitate decision making based on strong historical and outlook of oil and gas production data, licensed blocks details, and discoveries
– Assess your competitors production outlook and licensed blocks count in the country
– Analyze latest M&A landscape and awarded contracts related to the countrys E&P sector

Table of Contents
Netherlands Exploration and Production Sector
Netherlands Exploration and Production Sector, Oil and Gas Production Outlook
Netherlands Exploration and Production Sector, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Terrain
Netherlands Exploration and Production Sector, Gross Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Assets
Netherlands Exploration and Production Sector, Marketed Natural Gas Production by Assets
Netherlands Exploration and Production Sector, Net Entitlement Crude Oil and Condensate Production by Major Companies
Netherlands Exploration and Production Sector, Net Entitlement Natural Gas Production by Major Companies
Netherlands Exploration and Production Sector, Active and Upcoming Oil and Gas Asset Details
Netherlands Exploration and Production Sector, Exploration
Netherlands Exploration and Production Sector, Exploration
Netherlands Exploration and Production Sector, Major Oil and Gas Discoveries
Recent Contracts
Recent M&A Activity
Appendix
Methodology
Coverage
Secondary Research
Contact Us

