Swine Feed Market: The Starter Diets Segment is Expected to Retain its Top Position by 2022

Fact.MR’s recently published report projects that the global swine feed market will reach a valuation in excess of US$ 160,100 Mn by the end of 2022. Swine feed is considered to be a potent source of nutrients that are essential for proper growth of pigs. Swine feed consist of healthy additives that greatly enhances food quality.

Over the recent years, demand for swine feed has increased to a notable extent since a majority of pig farms are now focused on supplying high-quality feed to pigs. In modern pig farms, a large portion of investment is dedicated to procurement of high-grade swine feed in order to ensure healthy breeding and greater meat production.

Manufacturers of animal feeds are concentrating on adding highly nutritious feed extracts and additives to their products for making them more easily digestible. Emulsifier, antioxidant, antimicrobials and enzymes are some of the important feed essences that are usually added to pig diet.

Highlights from the Report Include:

Among regions, demand for swine feed is relatively high in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region and the trend is likely to continue throughout the projection period. The market in the region is expected to soar at a steady pace during 2017 to 2022. This is primarily attributed to existence of a massive pork meat industry in China. In addition, China is among the leading countries in the world that account for highest pork production and consumption. North America and Europe are also expected to account for significant share of the global market for swine feed during the forecast period.

On the basis of diet type, the starter diets segment is expected to retain its top position over 2022. The segment currently commands for close to 26% revenue share of the global market. The starter diest segment is projected to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 42,700 Mn by end of the projection period.

On the basis of feed ingredients, the wheat segment is expected to hold the top position over 2022. This segment presently account for around 22% market share in terms of revenue and is projected to surpass a market valuation of US$ 36,300 Mn by 2022-end.

On the basis feed additives, the vitamin segment is expected to remain highly attractive during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the segment currently represent close to 26% market share and expected to exhibit a sound growth over 2022

Market Taxonomy

Diet Type Prestarter DietsStarter DietsGrower DietsFinisher DietsOther Diets Type Feed Ingredients WheatCornBarleySoyabean MealRapeseed MealSunseed MealOthers Feed Ingredientsa Feed Additives VitaminsAntioxidantsFeed acidifiersFeed enzymesAmino acidsOthers

Competition Tracking

BENEO GmbH,

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc., Ridley Corporation Limited,

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC. Alltech Inc

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Nutreco N.V Koninklijke DSM N.V.

and Kent Nutrition Group Inc.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Swine Feed Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Swine Feed Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Swine Feed Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Swine Feed Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Swine Feed Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Swine Feed Market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Swine Feed Market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Swine Feed Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Swine Feed Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Swine FeedMarket is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Swine Feed Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Swine FeedMarket is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Swine Feed Market: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Swine Feed Market market growth.

