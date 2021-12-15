Frozen Bakery Products Market Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Ongoing Trends, Market Perspective and Forecast till 2022

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global frozen bakery products market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Frozen bakery products manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to frozen bakery products.

According to a study by Fact.MR, the global frozen bakery products market is projected to bring in US$ 21,891.6 million revenues by the end of 2022. The market is anticipated to witness sluggish growth. Increasing number of people becoming health conscious are moving towards more healthy options such as fruits and vegetables.

Pizza Crust – Top-Selling Product

The pizza crust is anticipated to be one of the top selling products in the global frozen bakery products market during 2017-2022. Sales of pizza crust are expected to bring in nearly US$ 4,500 million revenues by 2022 end. Although bread as a frozen bakery product is projected to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 600 million during the forecast period.

High Sales through Modern Trade

Accounting for more than one-fourth of the revenue share, modern trade is anticipated to emerge as one of the most lucrative sales channels. Towards the end of 2022, modern trade is expected to reach close to US$ 6,900 million revenues. Meanwhile, direct sales channel is projected to be the second biggest sales channel for frozen bakery products.

Key Points Covered in Frozen Bakery Products Industry Analysis

Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Frozen Bakery Products and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Germany

U.K

Spain

France

Italy

Nordics

India

China

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

GCC

South Africa

Nigeria Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

Sales Channel

Sales Format

Region Key Companies Profiled Cole’s Quality Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Flowers Foods

Europastry S.A.

Barilla Holdings Spa

General Waffel Manufactory

Vandemoortele NV

American Desserts

Fresh Frozen Bakery Products to Account for Maximum Revenue Share

Pre-packed baked frozen bakery products, the fresh frozen bakery products will gain nearly two-third of the revenue share by the end of 2017. By 2022 end, the sales of fresh bakery products will reach nearly US$ 14,800 million revenue. Increasing customer preference for freshly baked products is driving the demand for fresh frozen bakery products. While the pre-packed baked frozen bakery products are expected to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share by the end of 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global frozen bakery products market through 2022, which include Cole’s Quality Foods, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Flowers Foods, Europastry, S.A., Barilla Holdings Spa, General Waffel Manufactory, Vandemoortele NV, American Desserts, Associated British Foods plc, Bridgford Foods Corporation, Premier Foods plc, Cargill Incorporated, Conagra Brands, Inc., Alpha Baking Company Inc., Kellogg Company, Europastry, S.A., Lantmannen Unibake International, General Mills Inc., Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., and Aryzta AG.

