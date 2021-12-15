The Demand for Liquid Sugar in the Global Refined Beet Market is Considerably High Between 2017 and 2022

Fact.MR has recently added a new report to its vast online database. This research study is titled as “Refined Beet Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Review 2017 to 2022” which presents an in-depth study about the production, consumption, market volume, revenue (million USD) and market share across different geographical regions.

Request Sample Report-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=167

In the time to come, procuring refined sugars from beetroot will become more feasible, compared to conventional methods. Beet cultivation is becoming simpler in developed regions, while developing markets are able to facilitate a steady supply of refined beet. Sugar factories are being established close to the vicinity of beet plantations, bridging the wide gap between farmers and manufacturers. Refined beet sugars are not only of high quality, but are also rich in saccharine, which makes them valuable for production of artificial sweeteners. Weather is dramatically changing across several parts of the world, and cultivation of beet can still be achieved without assistance of advanced farming practices. The global market for refined beet will witness a steady future, particularly due to increasing demand for refined sugars across all key verticals in the food & beverage sector.

Refined beet is a collective term which defines the manufacturing refined sugar and molasses from the root of sugar beets. Refined beet sugars are key raw materials used in production of a wide variety of sugar products and sweeteners. Organic chemical manufacturing and food production are among the top applications of refined beet sugars.

Key Insights on Future of Global Refined Beet Market

1. Through 2022, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be the largest market for refined beet. Procuring highest share on global revenues, the APEJ refined beet market is poised to reflect a steady growth at 5.2% CAGR.

2. North America and Europe will also be at the forefront of global expansion of refined beet market. By the end of 2022, these two regions will collectively contribute nearly US$ 2.2 Bn in revenues to the global refined beet market.

3. By 2022-end, more than one-third of global refined beet market value will be contributed by global sales of liquid sugars. While liquid sugars will be observed as top-selling products in the global refined beet market, global sales of powdered sugar products will also incur considerable traction towards the latter half of the forecast period.

4. Food processing is poised to remain the largest and most attractive end-use of refined beet sugars in the global market. By 2022, more than US$ 6 Bn worth of refined beet sugars will be consumed in food processing applications across the globe, particularly for their effective role in production of artificial sweeteners.

5. During the forecast period, the retail end-use of refined beet sugars is expected to gain traction. In 2017 and beyond, more than one-fourth share of global revenues procured in the global market will arise from the use of refined beet in retailers segment. The demand for refined beet sugars in industrial uses will also gain traction.

For customization Report : https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=167

Liquid Sugars – Top-selling Product in Refined Beet Market

Procurement of refined sugars in the form of liquid is simpler, compared to other refinement forms of beet sugars. Concurrently, the demand for liquid sugar in the global refined beet market is considerably high. Between 2017 and 2022, liquid sugar products sold in the global market for refined beet will create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 800 Mn. Powdered sugar, on the other hand, will be observed as the second-most prominent product segment in the global refined beet market, revenues from which will showcase a steady CAGR through 2022.

Over Two-Fifth of Refined Beet Sugars used in Food Processing

Considering the volumes of refined beet sugars used by multiple industries, food & beverage industry will continue to dominate the global market. In 2017, a little over 40% of global refined beet market will be consumed in food processing applications. The report also projects that during the forecast period, retail sales of refined beet sugar products will also witness a considerable traction, procuring more than one-fourth share on global market revenues.

Competition Tracking

Key manufacturers of refined beet sugars, profiled in this report, include Louis Dreyfus Company, American Crystal Sugar Company, Nordzucker Gmbh & Co KG, Associated British Foods Plc., Tereos international limited, Cosan SA Industria and Commercio, Suedzucker AG, Wilmar International Limited, and Shree Renuka Sugars Limited.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=167

Download the complimentary copy of ‘Global Packaging Ebook’ from our MarketNgage platform

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

E: [email protected]

Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the unified market intelligence engine powered by Future Market Insights. Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!