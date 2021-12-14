2021 Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market, Business Growth, Current Trends, Rules, Challenge, and Interaction, Goals, Key Components, Forecast 2025

The Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market research report covers a comprehensive view of the market by providing all market data under one roof. The report incorporates the general data of the global Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market, including market classification, definition, and applications. Furthermore, it provides data on several factors like drivers, restraints, and challenges in the Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) market. In addition, the report offers historical and futuristic data like cost revenue, demand & supply data, supply chain value, demand, and much more.

The Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market research report incorporates key market features: market production, revenue, price, gross margin, capacity, market share, consumption, and production rate, demand/supply In addition, its, export/import, and CAGR value. Additionally, Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market research report segments the markets based on product type, end-user, technology, application, and vital geographic regions.

The FACTS market is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The growth of the FACTS market is driven by the increasing benefits offered by FACTS, growth in transmission lines, rising focus on energy generation using renewable sources, and rising demand for STATCOM devices for voltage control. Further, rising investments in transmission networks, and potential opportunities in APAC are the opportunities for FACTS manufacturers.

Key manufacturers such as –

ABB, Siemens, Infine on, and Ingeteam are also driving the growth of the FACTS market in this region as these manufacturers provide FACTS devices to a large number of electricity transmission projects in Europe.

This report includes market statistics pertaining to the compensation type, vertical, generation type, application,and region. An in-depth value chain analysis has been done to provide deep insight into the FACTS market. Major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities have been detailed in this report. The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition And Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Facts Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Secondary And Primary Research

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue Of Market Players

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 2 (Demand Size) – Bottom Up Market Estimation For Facts, By Compensation Type

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach Used To Arrive At Market Share By Bottom-Up Analysis

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.2 Approach For Capturing Company-Specific Information In Facts Value Chain

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach Used To Arrive At Market Share By Top-Down Analysis

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Shunt Compensation Segment To Dominate Facts Market, By Compensation Type, From 2020 To 2025

Figure 9 Statcom Segment To Dominate Facts Market, By Shunt Compensation, During Forecast Period

Figure 10 Second Generation Segment To Capture Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Figure 11 Utilities Vertical Held Largest Market Share In 2020

And More…

