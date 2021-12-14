Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Top Players, Key Application, Trends, New Opportunity, Forecast 2025

The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market research report offers a complete market evaluation that incorporates insightful overview, information, market data verified by the industry, and forecasts with the exact and accurate research methodology. The research study also highlights global businesses, including patterns in growth, investment strategies, and conclusions from experts. Moreover, the report also incorporates regional analysis, which helps understand the market’s competitive landscape.

The report provides vital key market points, including the performance of the key players, product portfolio, latest strategic developments, SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Force analysis, PEST analysis, and much more. Lastly, the report concludes by providing growth opportunities of the market and how it will help you achieve market growth.

The AGV market is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 3.6 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2025.

The key players in the AGV market include –

Daifuku (Japan), JBT (US), KION (Germany), KUKA (Germany), Toyota Industries (Japan), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US), Oceaneering (US), E&K Automation (Germany), Seegrid (US), and SSI Schaefer (Germany)

The AGV market has been segmented into type,navigation technology,industry, and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into two vehicles, unit load carriers, pallet trucks, assembly line vehicles, forklift trucks, and others.Based on navigation type, the AGV market has been segmented into laser guidance, magnetic guidance, inductive guidance, optical taoe guidance, vision guidance, and others. Industries studied in the report include automotive, metal & heavy machinery, food & beverages, chemicals, healthcare, 3PL, semiconductors & electronics, aviation, e-commerce, and others. The AGV market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on type, navigation technology, industry, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the AGV market. A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights in to the AGV market. The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenge spertaining to the AGV market have been detailed in this report. Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact on the AGV market has been provided in the report.

