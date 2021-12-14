Emerging Technology Sentiment Analysis Market Report- Trends, Top Manufactures, Size, Market Demands, Industry Growth Analysis

RNR has published a report on Emerging Technology Sentiment Analysis Market such that the entire market dynamics and analytics are well represented through the various segments such as product type, application, end-user, regions, and dominant players in the market. Emerging Technology Sentiment Analysis Market report also covers all the market valuation (share, size, and revenue) coupled with complete overview. Emerging Technology Sentiment Analysis Market in-depth market analysis is likely to enlighten the readers and the investors with the necessary strategic tactics, growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, profits, pricing, and market growth phase for a better understanding of the Emerging Technology Sentiment Analysis Market .

Get a FREE PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4669074

Emerging Technology Sentiment Analysis Market Report contains analysis of polls designed to help us understand the current sentiment of the business community towards emerging technologies and sustainability.

Key Highlights in this Report-

– Auingmented reality (AR) was perceived by respondents as the most disruptive technology in Q2 2021, replacing artificial intelligence (AI) in that position.

– In the last two quarters, the number of respondents perceiving AI as disruptive has been falling.

– Cybersecurity and cloud computing are already disrupting industries, according to respondents. Both technologies are widespread and have clear use cases.

– Respondents remained skeptical about corporate commitments to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. Sustainability will be the most significant trend impacting businesses in the next decade, and achieving ESG targets should be high on every CEOs agenda.

Scope of this Report-

– Our sentiment polls ran between April and June 2021 on GlobalData’s Verdict network of B2B websites, which have 49 million unique visitors a year. In total, 2,341 respondents participated in the survey.

– The survey focused on seven emerging technologies: 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things.

– It also looked at attitudes towards sustainability, the most important theme impacting businesses over the next decade.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– This survey gives a unique insight into the views of the business community on emerging technology and sustainability.

– The responses reveal which technologies executives view as most disruptive, which they believe to be over-hyped, and how their opinion of them has changed over time.

Discount on this Full Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4669074

Table of Contents in this Report-

About the sentiment analysis

Executive summary

Level of disruption

Disruption timelines

Hype vs. substance

Sentiment change

Sustainability goals

Commitment to sustainability

Sentiment analysis methodology

Our thematic research methodology

and more…