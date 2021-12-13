December 13, 2021

Nondestructive Inspection Equipment Market 2021 – Zetec, Shanghai Binrui Testing Technology Service Co., Ltd. – Eddyfi Technologies, GE

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Nondestructive Inspection Equipment will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Nondestructive Inspection Equipment market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Nondestructive Inspection Equipment market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nondestructive Inspection Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by technology: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– Electromagnetic Test (ET)
– Laser Test Method (LM)
– Radiographic Test (RT)
– Ultrasonic Testing (UT)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Petrochemical
– Aerospace
– Automobile Industry
– National Defense
– Shipping
– Architecture
– Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
– Zetec
– Shanghai Binrui Testing Technology Service Co., Ltd.
– Eddyfi Technologies
– GE
– Bosch
– MITUTOYO
– Beijing Tianrui Boyuan Technology Co., Ltd.
– Guangzhou Lantai Instrument Co., Ltd.
– Beijing Maytech Instrument Testing Instrument Co., Ltd.
– COBE
– OKOndt
– ZWICK
– JEOL
– CREAFORM
– SPECTRO
– LEICA
– KOBELCO
– OLYMPUS

