Detached House Market 2021 – Home Partners, InvitationHomes, Tricon Residential, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Detached House will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Detached House market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Detached House market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=5123577

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Detached House market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

– New House

– Pre-Owned House

Segmentation by holding method: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

– Sell

– Rent

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

– Home Partners

– Blackstone?Home Partners?

– InvitationHomes

– Tricon Residential

– American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

– Brookfield Asset Management?Conrex?

– Colony Starwood Homes (SFR)

– PunHome Realty ONE Group

– NAREIG

– Core

– Centex

– General Growth Properties

– Horton

– Lenna

– Taubman Group

– Pulte Homes

– Related

Purchase this report (FLAT 20% Discount. Coupon Code: DEC20) at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=5123577