Gig Based Business Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, Thomson Reuters, Oracle

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Guru.com (United States),Upwork (United States),BellHops (United States),HopSkipDrive (United States),Favor Delivery (United States),Freelancer (Australia),Fiverr (Israel),Hexaware (United States),TaskRabbit(United States) ,Rover (United States) ,SimplyHired (United States)

Brief Snapshot of Gig Based Business:

A big business is a free market system in which firms recruit independent workers for short-term commitments and temporary positions are frequent. A “gig” is a slang term for employment that lasts for a set amount of time. In recent years, there has been a shift toward a gig economy. The surge in short-term jobs is due to a number of factors. For one thing, the workforce is becoming increasingly mobile, and work is increasingly being done remotely via digital platforms. As a result, jobs and places are becoming increasingly dissociated. Employers can choose the best persons for certain projects from a bigger pool than what is available in any one area, while freelancers can choose from a variety of temporary jobs and projects all over the world. Financial demands on firms, which contribute to a flexible workforce, and the entry of the millennial age into the labor market are two more factors. People, particularly millennials, have a tendency to change employment numerous times during their working life, and the gig economy is an outgrowth of that trend. Independent contractors, online platform workers, contract firm workers, on-call workers, and temporary workers are all examples of gig workers. On-demand workers sign formal agreements with on-demand companies to provide services to their clients.

November 2020 â€“ Hexaware to launch on-demand gig platform for small businesses.

September 2020- Fiverr International Ltd.the company that is changing how the world works together, is announcing the official launch of Fiverr Businessâ„¢. This platform is designed for corporate teams and departments to collaborate with each other while managing projects with freelance talent and will be subscription-based.

Gig Based Business Market Trends:

Businesses Save Resources in Terms of Benefits, Office Space and Training

Opportunities:

Growth Opportunities in Startup Companies

Work from Home is Creating New Opportunities for Freelancers

Market Drivers:

Many Freelance Workers in the Gig Economy find that their Status Allows them Great Flexibility

Providers Greater Independence

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Services), Application (Financial Services, Medical, Retail, Telecom and IT, Other), Organization Size (Large, Small & Medium-sized), Solution Deployment (Cloud, On-premises)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand, etc.

