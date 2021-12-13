Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027 | TOMRA, Unitec, Buhler

“

The report titled Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

TOMRA, Unitec, Buhler, CFT SPA, Duravant, GREEFA, ELLIPS, Aweta, SHIBUYA SEIKI, Raytec Vision, FUTURA SRL, Jiangxi Reemoon Technology, Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery, Eshet Eilon Industries, MAF Roda, GP Graders

Market Segmentation by Product:

Optical Sorting Machine

Gravity/Weight Sorting Machine

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Irregular Fruits

Conventional Fruits



The Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Overview

1.1 Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Product Overview

1.2 Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Optical Sorting Machine

1.2.2 Gravity/Weight Sorting Machine

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery by Application

4.1 Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Irregular Fruits

4.1.2 Conventional Fruits

4.2 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery by Country

5.1 North America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery by Country

6.1 Europe Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery by Country

8.1 Latin America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Business

10.1 TOMRA

10.1.1 TOMRA Corporation Information

10.1.2 TOMRA Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 TOMRA Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 TOMRA Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.1.5 TOMRA Recent Development

10.2 Unitec

10.2.1 Unitec Corporation Information

10.2.2 Unitec Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Unitec Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Unitec Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.2.5 Unitec Recent Development

10.3 Buhler

10.3.1 Buhler Corporation Information

10.3.2 Buhler Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Buhler Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Buhler Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.3.5 Buhler Recent Development

10.4 CFT SPA

10.4.1 CFT SPA Corporation Information

10.4.2 CFT SPA Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 CFT SPA Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 CFT SPA Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.4.5 CFT SPA Recent Development

10.5 Duravant

10.5.1 Duravant Corporation Information

10.5.2 Duravant Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Duravant Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Duravant Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.5.5 Duravant Recent Development

10.6 GREEFA

10.6.1 GREEFA Corporation Information

10.6.2 GREEFA Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 GREEFA Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 GREEFA Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.6.5 GREEFA Recent Development

10.7 ELLIPS

10.7.1 ELLIPS Corporation Information

10.7.2 ELLIPS Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 ELLIPS Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 ELLIPS Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.7.5 ELLIPS Recent Development

10.8 Aweta

10.8.1 Aweta Corporation Information

10.8.2 Aweta Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Aweta Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Aweta Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.8.5 Aweta Recent Development

10.9 SHIBUYA SEIKI

10.9.1 SHIBUYA SEIKI Corporation Information

10.9.2 SHIBUYA SEIKI Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SHIBUYA SEIKI Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SHIBUYA SEIKI Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.9.5 SHIBUYA SEIKI Recent Development

10.10 Raytec Vision

10.10.1 Raytec Vision Corporation Information

10.10.2 Raytec Vision Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Raytec Vision Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Raytec Vision Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.10.5 Raytec Vision Recent Development

10.11 FUTURA SRL

10.11.1 FUTURA SRL Corporation Information

10.11.2 FUTURA SRL Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 FUTURA SRL Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 FUTURA SRL Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.11.5 FUTURA SRL Recent Development

10.12 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology

10.12.1 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.12.5 Jiangxi Reemoon Technology Recent Development

10.13 Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery

10.13.1 Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery Corporation Information

10.13.2 Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.13.5 Yuanjiang Xingnong Machinery Recent Development

10.14 Eshet Eilon Industries

10.14.1 Eshet Eilon Industries Corporation Information

10.14.2 Eshet Eilon Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Eshet Eilon Industries Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Eshet Eilon Industries Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.14.5 Eshet Eilon Industries Recent Development

10.15 MAF Roda

10.15.1 MAF Roda Corporation Information

10.15.2 MAF Roda Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 MAF Roda Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 MAF Roda Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.15.5 MAF Roda Recent Development

10.16 GP Graders

10.16.1 GP Graders Corporation Information

10.16.2 GP Graders Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 GP Graders Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 GP Graders Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Products Offered

10.16.5 GP Graders Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Distributors

12.3 Automatic Fruit Sorting Machinery Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

