Suspension Concentrate Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Novozyme, Azelis, FMC

Key Players in This Report Include,

FMC Corporation (United States), Novozyme (Denmark), Croda Crop Care (United Kingdom), Nufarm (Australia), EcoSafe Natural Products Inc. (Columbia), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Valent Biosciences (United States), Adama Agricultural Solutions (China), Azelis (Luxembourg), Valent Biosciences (Valent U.S.A. LLC) (United States)

Brief Summary of Suspension Concentrate:

Suspension concentrate is also referred to as flowable. It consists of insoluble solid active ingredients dispersed in water. It is widely used in pest control formulation which has grown rapidly popular. It is easy to manufacture, transport, store and use. The suspended concentrate fluid is very thick due to its various inert ingredients. The active ingredients in these formulations are usually a solid that does not dissolve in either solid or water. This concentrate has shown a rapid development mainly due to their several advantages as compared to other formulation such as emulsifiable concentrate (EC) and wettable powder (WP) formulations. This is widely used to treat pests in different industries for different applications. The growing demand for suspension concentrate will significantly grow in the forecast period.

Market Trends:

Rising Trend of Eco-friendly Pesticides

Increasing Popularity Due to Various Advantages Such as Absence of Dust and Flammable Liquids, Easy to Use and Good Efficiency



Market Drivers:

Growing Need for Pesticide Use in Agriculture has led to the Demand for the Development and Production of Pesticide Formulation

Increasing Demand for Organic Biopesticides

Suspended Concentrates Are Versatile and Can Be Mixed With Other Chemicals to Improve the Effectiveness of the Product



Market Challenges:

Suspension Concentrate Requires Long Term Storage Stability

Suspension Concentrates Require a Lot of Shaking and Agitation to Prevent the Active Ingredient from Settling



Market Opportunities:

Growing Awareness of Consumers towards Less Toxic Pesticides

Advancement in Agrochemical Formulation

The Global Suspension Concentrate Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Water Suspension, Oil Suspension), Application (Agriculture, Environmental Protection, Others), End-User (Agricultural, Ornamental and Turf, Forestry, Food Processing, Others), Processing (Dry Processing, Wet Processing)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Suspension Concentrate Market.

Regions Covered in the Global Suspension Concentrate Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



