Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Market to Develop New Growth Story | DuPont, Addivant, Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company (United States), Dow Chemical Company (United States), DuPont (United States), Addivant (United States)

Brief Overview on Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer:

Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer is defined as the ethylene-butene copolymer which exhibiting high flexibility as well as elasticity. Various advantages of using maleic anhydride grafted polymer such as Case & carton sealing closings, polymer modification, coupling agent for PP composites, among others. Increasing usage of maleic anhydride grafted polymer in various application such as Structural Parts, Adhesives, Tooling, Bonding, and others is the key drivers accentuating the maleic anhydride grafted polymer market growth worldwide.

Key Market Trends:

Technology Advancement in Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer

Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China, and others

Government Initiatives to Expand the Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Market

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing usage of maleic anhydride grafted polymer in various application

Various Research and Development Projects in Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness of Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer

Segmentation of the Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Market:

by Application (Structural Parts, Adhesives, Tooling, Bonding, Aerospace Applications, Reinforced Panels, Plastics Modification, Filling Applications, Thin-walled Parts), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymer market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

