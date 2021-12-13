Goldman Sachs Wealth Management Report- Competitor Profile

This competitor profile provides a comprehensive analysis of Goldman Sachs’ private banking and wealth management operations. It offers insight into the company’s strategy and financial performance, including key data on assets under management. Customer targeting, service proposition, product innovation, and marketing activities are also covered.

Single User License: US $ 1295

Purchase this Report @ https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=836340

Goldman Sachs is one of the leading financial services companies globally, with a presence in 29 locations. It operates through four business divisions: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer and Wealth Management.

Scope of this Report-

– In January 2020, Goldman Sachs introduced a new Consumer and Wealth Management division. Wealth Management was previously under Investment Management, which is now known as Asset Management.

– Despite the market disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Goldman Sachs Consumer and Wealth Management revenues increased by 15.2% in 2020 compared to 2019.

– In 2020, the group successfully achieved half of its three-year expense savings plan launched in 2019. It recorded approximately $0.65bn in expense savings in 2020.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Examine the financial performance, key ratios, and AUM growth of Goldman Sachs and its wealth management division and benchmark this competitor against other global wealth managers.

– Understand Goldman Sachs Wealth Management’s current strategic objectives and their impact on its financial performance.

– Discover Goldman Sachs Wealth Management’s key products and client targeting strategies and examine whether these have been successful.

– Learn more about Goldman Sachs Wealth Management’s marketing strategy, social media presence, and digital innovations.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Strategy

Financial Performance

Customers and Products

Marketing and Advertising

Appendix