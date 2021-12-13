Google Pay Report – Competitor Profile Anaylsis

Google Pay was launched in February 2018. The service was formed following the merger of Google’s existing Google Wallet and Android Pay payment brands. The solution is accepted at millions of retail outlets globally and supports all of the major payment networks, including American Express, Mastercard, Visa, Discover (US only), Visa Electron (excluding the US), PayPal, and JCB (Japan and US only). It is supported by a host of major banks and credit unions in the US. Users can store details of multiple debit, credit, and prepaid cards on Google Pay, which can be used to make payments at merchant outlets.

In addition to in-store payments, Google Pay allows consumers to make online payments, enabling users to shop on participating websites. In India, users can also make payments for electricity, gas, water, mobile postpaid bills, and mobile recharges using Google Pay.

Users can also make payments on merchant apps and withdraw cash at ATMs. Google Pay also allows users to make P2P fund transfers among friends and family members by using their mobile phone number and email address. And users can use voice commands to make payments through Google’s virtual assistant. In July 2020, Google Pay partnered with pay-later solutions provider Afterpay. Under this new agreement, Afterpay customers can add their Afterpay card to Google Pay and make payments in retail stores by tapping their Android phone at contactless POS terminals.

In May 2021, Google Pay launched cross-border payment service in the US in collaboration with remittance service providers Western Union and Wise, allowing users to make international fund transfers via Google Pay to recipients in India and Singapore

– In September 2011, Google Wallet launches in the US.

– In September 2015, Android Pay, an extension to Google Wallet, launches in the US.

– In February 2018, Google merges its Google Wallet and Android Pay payment services to launch Google Pay, and the Google Wallet app is rebranded as Google Pay Send.

– In May 2020, Google Pay partnered with Worldpay from FIS, enabling online merchants using Worldpay’s hosted payment pages to add Google Pay as a one-click checkout option for payments.

– In February 2021, Google integrated Google Maps with Google Pay, allowing Google Pay users to pay for parking and transit fares directly from the Google Maps app.

