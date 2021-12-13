Austria Defense Market Report- Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2026

Austria Defense Market Report- Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 20262 min read
Austria Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2026 report provides an overview of the Austrian defense market, outlining future programs and predicted expenditures.
Key future programs include the aqusition of Black Hawk helicopters, as well as purchases of armoured vehicles including PANDUR 6*6’s.
This report predicts future Austrian defense expenditures, and includes the likley affect of COVID-19 on the market.
Key Highlights-
– The market entry strategy and regulations section outlines any issues with engaging with the Austrian defense market, and includes explanations of complex regulations.
– This report also identifies major players in the existing market, and gives an overview of the competetive landscape.
Scope of this Report-
– Key sections include, political alliances and political threat perceptions as well as detailing market attractiveness and emerging opportunities.
– In particular this report identifies budgetary trends over the next 5 years to 2026, outlining predicted expenditure as well as expected costs.
– This report of part of our network of country research reports.
