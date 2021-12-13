ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) – Top Trends by Sector Report

ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) – Top Trends by Sector Report3 min read
Sustainability used to be just about saving the planet. Today it has morphed into an umbrella term for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. Citizens, governments, regulators, and the media are turning the spotlight on corporations and demanding action. Social inequality, corruption, tax avoidance, and a lack of action on climate change are all issues that companies must now address head-on, in full public view.
ESG is the number one theme facing most companies today. Over the next couple of years, its importance will only grow. Companies that embrace all three elements of ESG will outperform their peers. CEOs that are too slow to improve their company approach to ESG will see an exodus of customers and a drop in profits far sooner than they ever imagined.
The reluctance of many CEOs to fully engage with ESG can be attributed to the age-old view that it will hurt profits. However, our research suggests the opposite.
The report ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) – Top Trends by Sector – Thematic Research is useful to Senior executives across all industries, particularly those in need of a framework to understand ESG trends across their business and understand risk mitigating actions that can improve their ESG performance. Anyone interested in learning more about ESG.
Scope of this Report-
– This report provides an overview of the key trends impacting ESG performance across 16 sectors.
– It discusses GlobalData’s ESG framework and our ESG action feedback loop, alongside ESG-related survey results, an ESG timeline, and GlobalData’s thematic sector scorecards.
– It provides a comprehensive ESG analysis for 16 sectors, including Aerospace, Defense & Security, Automotive, Construction, Consumer Goods, Financial Services, Foodservice, Healthcare, Insurance, Mining, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Power, Retail & Apparel, Sport, Technology, Media & Telecoms, and Travel & Tourism.
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Over the coming decade, ESG will transform the way that business is conducted. Customers, voters, and politicians will demand greater action is taken on environmental, social, and governance issues. Companies that take ESG seriously now will be better placed to succeed in the future.
– This reports sets out RNR ESG framework, which CEOs can use to identify their ESG risks and understand mitigating actions.
– It covers the impact of ESG on 16 sectors and provides ideas on how to improve your ESG performance as well as gain competitor intelligence on what your peers are doing.
Table of Contents
