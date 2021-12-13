Wind Power Market Report- Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast 2023

The Wind Power Market research study also examines the global and regional breakdown of the industry, its features, market shares, policies, and patterns, and the constantly changing global market environment. Wind Power Market research summary also incorporates the overview of the primary industry’s trend and the world market’s estimated value and volume depending upon regional evaluation. Moreover, the business offerings mentioned in Wind Power Market report represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Wind Power Market Report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global wind power market. It explains the key drivers and challenges affecting the global wind power market. The report provides data and analysis on the historic and forecast wind power capacity and generation; the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, average turbine size, and market size for ten key wind power countries – The US, Brazil, Germany, Spain, the UK, China, India, Australia, Vietnam, and Turkey.

Wind Power Market Report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by RNR team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

Wind Power Market Report includes –

– Wind power market study at global level, and at key country level covering ten key countries in depth.

– Key growth drivers and challenges at a country level.

– The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the wind power markets.

– Historic (2010-2020) and forecast (2021-2030) data for cumulative installed wind power capacity and generation split by type (onshore and offshore) at global level and also for each of the 10 countries covered.

– Average turbine size historically up until 2020, for each of the key countries.

– Market size and market shares globally and in each of the key countries.

– Import and export values of turbines in each of the key countries.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

Wind Power Market Report will allow you to –

– Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in the wind power market.

– Develop business strategies by understanding the drivers and challenges of the market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Maximize potential in the growth of the wind power market

– Identify key partners, geographies, and business-development avenues.

– Respond to business structure, strategy, and prospects.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Auctions Help Augment Wind Power Capacity Additions

1.2 Investment in Global Wind Power Exceeds $130bn Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic

1.3 APAC Region Accounted for Over 60% of Wind Capacity Additions in 2020

1.4 Offshore Capacity to Exceed Onshore Capacity by 2023 in the UK

2. Introduction

2.1 Wind Power, Technology Definition

2.2 Wind Power, Technology Overview

2.3 Wind Turbine and Components

2.4 Wind Power, Value Chain

2.5 GlobalData Report Guidance

3. Wind Power Market, Global

3.1 Wind Power Market, Global, Overview

3.2 Wind Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity by Region (GW), 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity by Country (GW), 2020

– Wind Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity Share (%) by Type, 2020 and 2030

3.3 Wind Power Market, Global, Generation, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, Global, Generation Share (%) by Country, 2020 and 2030

3.4 Wind Power Market, Global, Major Trends

– Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

– Global Wind Power Market Consolidation Activity

– Increased Preference for Large-Scale Installations

– Offshore Wind Market Development to Gather Momentum during the Forecast Period

3.5 Wind Power Market, Global, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2030

3.6 Wind Power Market, Global, Influences on Economy and Environment

3.7 Wind Power Market, Global, Market Size ($bn)

3.8 Wind Power Market, Global, Market Share

4. Wind Power Market, the US

4.1 Wind Power Market, the US, Overview

4.2 Wind Power Market, the US, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, the US, Installed Capacity by State, 2020

– Wind Power Market, the US, Annual Capacity Share by Owner, 2020

– Wind Power Market, the US, Annual Capacity Share by Developer (%), 2020

4.3 Wind Power Market, the US, Generation, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, the US, Generation by State (TWh), 2020

4.4 Wind Power Market, the US, Drivers and Restraints

– Wind Power Market, the US, Major Drivers

– Wind Power Market, the US, Major Restraints and Challenges

4.5 Wind Power Market, the US, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2020

4.6 Wind Power Market, the US, Influences on Economy and Environment

4.7 Wind Power Market, the US, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

4.8 Wind Power Market, the US, Manufacture and Trade

5. Wind Power Market, Brazil

5.1 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Overview

5.2 Wind Power Market, Brazil, COVID-19 Impact

5.3 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Major Trends, 2020

5.4 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, Brazil, Cumulative Installed Capacity and Number of Wind Farms by State, 2020

– Wind Power Market, Brazil, Annual Capacity Share by Owner, 2020

– Wind Power Market, Brazil, Annual Capacity Share by Developer (%), 2020

5.5 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Generation, 2010-2030

5.6 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Drivers and Restraints

– Wind Power Market, Brazil, Major Drivers

– Wind Power Market, Brazil, Major Restraints and Challenges

5.7 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2020

5.8 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Influences on Economy and Environment

5.9 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

5.10 Wind Power Market, Brazil, Manufacture and Trade

6. Wind Power Market, Germany

6.1 Wind Power Market, Germany, Overview

6.2 Wind Power Market, Germany, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, Germany, Cumulative Capacity by State, 2020

6.3 Wind Power Market, Germany, Generation, 2010-2030

6.4 Wind Power Market, Germany, Drivers and Restraints

– Wind Power Market, Germany, Major Factors Aiding growth

– Wind Power Market, Germany, Major Restraints and Challenges

6.5 Wind Power Market, Germany, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2020

6.6 Wind Power Market, Germany, Influences on Economy and Environment

6.7 Wind Power Market, Germany, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

6.8 Wind Power Market, Germany, Manufacture and Trade

7. Wind Power Market, Spain

7.1 Wind Power Market, Spain, Overview

7.2 Wind Power Market, Spain, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, Spain, Cumulative Capacity Share by Province

7.3 Wind Power Market, Spain, Generation, 2010-2030

7.4 Wind Power Market, Spain, Drivers and Restraints

– Wind Power Market, Spain, Major Drivers

– Wind Power Market, Spain, Major Restraints and Challenges

7.5 Wind Power Market, Spain, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2020

7.6 Wind Power Market, Spain, Influences on Economy and Environment

7.7 Wind Power Market, Spain, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

7.8 Wind Power Market, Spain, Manufacture and Trade

8. Wind Power Market, the UK

8.1 Wind Power Market, the UK, Overview

8.2 Wind Power Market, the UK, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, the UK, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Region, 2020

– Wind Power Market, the UK, Annual Capacity Share by Owner (%), 2020

– Wind Power Market, the UK, Annual Capacity Share by Developer (%), 2020

8.3 Wind Power Market, the UK, Generation, 2010-2030

8.4 Wind Power Market, the UK, Drivers and Restraints

– Wind Power Market, the UK, Major Drivers

– Wind Power Market, the UK, Major Restraints and Challenges

8.5 Wind Power Market, the UK, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2020

8.6 Wind Power Market, the UK, Influences on Economy and Environment

8.7 Wind Power Market, the UK, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

8.8 Wind Power Market, the UK, Manufacture and Trade

9. Wind Power Market, China

9.1 Wind Power Market, China, Overview

9.2 Wind Power Market, China, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

9.3 Wind Power Market, China, Generation, 2010-2030

9.4 Wind Power Market, China, Drivers and Restraints

– Wind Power Market, China, Major Drivers

– Wind Power Market, China, Major Restraints and Challenges

9.5 Wind Power Market, China, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2020

9.6 Wind Power Market, China, Influences on Economy and Environment

9.7 Wind Power Market, China, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

9.8 Wind Power Market, China, Manufacture and Trade

10. Wind Power Market, India

10.1 Wind Power Market, India, Overview

10.2 Wind Power Market, India, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, India, Installed Capacity by State, 2020

10.3 Wind Power Market, India, Generation, 2010-2030

10.4 Wind Power Market, India, Drivers and Restraints

– Wind Power Market, India, Major Drivers

– Wind Power Market, India, Major Restraints and Challenges

10.5 Wind Power Market, India, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2020

10.6 Wind Power Market, India, Influences on Economy and Environment

10.7 Wind Power Market, India, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

10.8 Wind Power Market, India, Manufacture and Trade

11. Wind Power Market, Australia

11.1 Wind Power Market, Australia, Overview

11.2 Wind Power Market, Australia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, Australia, Cumulative Capacity by State, 2020

– Wind Power Market, Australia, Annual Capacity Share by Owner, 2020

– Wind Power Market, Australia, Annual Capacity Share by Developer (%), 2019

11.3 Wind Power Market, Australia, Generation, 2010-2030

11.4 Wind Power Market, Australia, Drivers and Restraints

– Wind Power Market, Australia, Major Factors Aiding Growth

– Wind Power Market, Australia, Major Restraints and Challenges

11.5 Wind Power Market, Australia, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2020

11.6 Wind Power Market, Australia, Influences on Economy and Environment

11.7 Wind Power Market, Australia, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

11.8 Wind Power Market, Australia, Manufacture and Trade

12. Wind Power Market, Vietnam

12.1 Wind Power Market, Vietnam, Overview

12.2 Wind Power Market, Vietnam, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

12.3 Wind Power Market, Vietnam, Generation, 2010-2030

12.4 Wind Power Market, Vietnam, Drivers and Restraints

– Wind Power Market, Vietnam, Major Factors Aiding Growth

– Wind Power Market, Vietnam, Major Restraints and Challenges

12.5 Wind Power Market, Vietnam, Average Turbine Size, 2011-2020

12.6 Wind Power Market, Vietnam, Influences on Economy and Environment

12.7 Wind Power Market, Vietnam, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

12.8 Wind Power Market, Vietnam, Manufacture and Trade

13. Wind Power Market, Turkey

13.1 Wind Power Market, Turkey, Overview

13.2 Wind Power Market, Turkey, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Wind Power Market, Turkey, Cumulative Capacity Share by Province, 2020

– Wind Power Market, Turkey, Annual Capacity Share by Owner (%), 2020

– Wind Power Market, Turkey, Annual Capacity Share by Developer (%), 2020

13.3 Wind Power Market, Turkey, Generation, 2010-2030

13.4 Wind Power Market, Turkey, Drivers and Restraints

– Wind Power Market, Turkey, Major Factors Aiding Growth

– Wind Power Market, Turkey, Major Restraints and Challenges

13.5 Wind Power Market, Turkey, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2020

13.6 Wind Power Market, Turkey, Influences on Economy and Environment

13.7 Wind Power Market, Turkey, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030

13.8 Wind Power Market, Turkey, Manufacture and Trade

14. Appendix

14.1 Abbreviations

14.2 Bibliography

14.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

