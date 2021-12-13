Fiber Channel Switch Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Demand and Forecasts Report to 2021

Owing to high adoption of high fiber channel switch has already been witnessed and is expected to increase further in the future, and also dominate the market in coming year. In addition, increase in flash-based storage was also a prominent factor in supplementing the industry proliferation of fiber-channel switches. Nevertheless, issues from Ethernet connectivity, Fiber Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) or even IP networks challenge the adoption of fiber channel switches, which acts as a major market restraint for fiber channel switch market. The established modern data centers are equipped with high-speed computing equipment and high-speed data transmission equipment. These high-speed data transmitting devices require fiber channel solutions, thereby increasing the market demand for Fiber channel components.

A fiber channel switch is a network switch compatible with the fiber channel (FC) protocol in data storage region. It enables a fiber channel fabric to be developed, which is the core component of a storage area network (SAN). The fabric is a network of fiber channel devices that allows multiple communications, lookup device names, security, and redundancy. FC switches enforce zoning, a system that disables inappropriate traffic between some nodes in the fabric. Adoption of fiber channel switches allows for increased performance, low latency, encryption and zoning to disable unnecessary traffic, high availability, and lossless data transmission. In addition, owing to these factors, there has been a very high growth rate since its inception in terms of the adoption of fiber channel switches.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: Fujitsu, Lenovo, Brocade, QLogic, Cisco, Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Huawei, ATTO Technology, Inc., NEC Corporation, etc.

