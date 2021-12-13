Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2028

Market Overview:

The global veterinary vaccines adjuvants market size is poised to reach USD 530.4 million by 2027 owing to the increasing number of animal infections worldwide. Veterinary adjuvants are microbial components, mammalian proteins, or chemicals that help to improve the overall immune response to vaccine antigens. The most common types of adjuvants include purified quillaja saponin, oil emulsions, aluminum phosphate, and aluminum hydroxide. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Alum and Calcium Salts, Oil Emulsion Adjuvants, Liposomes, and Archaeosomes, Nanoparticles and Microparticles, and Others), By Application (Research, and Commercial), By Route of Administration (Oral, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, and Others), By Animal Type (Livestock Animal, and Companion Animal) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value was USD 380.0 million in 2019 and will rise at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2020 and 2027.

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases will Add Impetus to Market

A significant number of factors are responsible for promoting veterinary vaccines adjuvants market growth. These include the increasing number of animal cultivation for various benefits such as milk, eggs, meat, wool, and others. Additionally, the increasing number of zoonotic diseases is also aiding in the expansion of the market. This, coupled with the increasing awareness about the availability of veterinary treatment and diagnostics will also add impetus to the market in the forecast duration.

On the contrary, factors such as the adverse effects of adjuvants may pose major challenges to the market in the forecast period. This, coupled with the high toxicity of veterinary vaccines including soreness, fever, uveitis, lethargy, and anorexia, among others may also cause major hindrance to the overall market.

Nevertheless, government-supported awareness programs, coupled with the advent of technological advancement for improving healthcare facilities for animals will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Regional Segmentation:

North America to Dominate Market with Well-established Veterinary Healthcare Infrastructure

Regionally, North America gathered the highest veterinary vaccine adjuvant market share with revenue of USD 158.84 million in 2019. This is attributed to the presence of a well-established veterinary healthcare institute in the developed nations of Canada and the U.S. These, coupled with the increasing cases of zoonotic diseases are also expected to help this region continue its dominance in the coming years. Europe ranked second followed by Asia Pacific and will witness significant growth in the coming years owing to continuously improving veterinary healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness about zoonotic diseases, and government-supported immunization programs.

Competitive Landscape:

Croda International Plc. to Emerge Dominant

The global veterinary vaccine adjuvants market is categorized into small, medium, and large players. The presence of many players has clustered market competition. Among these, Croda has emerged as a leading player in the market as its products have been available since 1939. Despite being one of the oldest companies operating in this market, Croda is the only manufacturer to produce sterile adjuvants by the aseptic process. Other players are adopting collaborative efforts such as mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and partnerships to attract high veterinary vaccine adjuvants market revenue in the coming years.

List of Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market Manufacturers include:

Zoetis

SEPPIC

Bioveta, a.s.

Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc.

InvivoGen

Croda International Plc

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Animal Health Corporation SPI Pharma

Merck & Co., Inc.

OZ Biosciences

Other Players

Key Industry Developments of the Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market include:

August 2019 – Osprey Biotechnics, Inc. was acquired by Phibro Animal Health Corporation for strengthening Phibro’s portfolio of nutritional specialty products and creating new opportunities in the rapidly growing animal healthcare sector.

February 2019 – Immune Design and Merck entered into a collaborative agreement for acquiring Immune Design for USD 5.85 per share in cash for an estimated value of USD 300 million.

