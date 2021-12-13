Home Decor Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2027| Ikea, Philips, Suofeiya Home Collection

Los Angeles, United State: The global Home Decor market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Home Decor market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Home Decor market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Home Decor market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Home Decor market.

Leading players of the global Home Decor market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Home Decor market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Home Decor market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Home Decor market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Home Decor Market Research Report: Ikea, Philips, Suofeiya Home Collection, Springs Window Fashions, Zepter, Conair, Siemens, Hanssem, Samson, Oneida

Global Home Decor Market Segmentation by Product: Home Furniture, Rugs, Bath Textiles, Bed Textiles, Kitchen and Dining Textiles, Tiles, Wood & Laminate Flooring, Vinyl & Rubber Flooring, Lighting, Others

Global Home Decor Market Segmentation by Application: Indoor, Outdoor, Others

The global Home Decor market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Home Decor market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Home Decor market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Home Decor market.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Home Decor market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Decor industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Home Decor market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Home Decor market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Decor market?

Table od Content

1 Home Decor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home Decor

1.2 Home Decor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Decor Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Home Furniture

1.2.3 Rugs

1.2.4 Bath Textiles

1.2.5 Bed Textiles

1.2.6 Kitchen and Dining Textiles

1.2.7 Tiles

1.2.8 Wood & Laminate Flooring

1.2.9 Vinyl & Rubber Flooring

1.2.10 Lighting

1.2.11 Others

1.3 Home Decor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Home Decor Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Indoor

1.3.3 Outdoor

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Home Decor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Home Decor Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Home Decor Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Home Decor Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Home Decor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Home Decor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Home Decor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Home Decor Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Home Decor Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Home Decor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home Decor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Home Decor Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Home Decor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Home Decor Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Home Decor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Home Decor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Home Decor Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Home Decor Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Home Decor Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Home Decor Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Home Decor Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Home Decor Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Home Decor Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Home Decor Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Home Decor Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Home Decor Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Home Decor Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Home Decor Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Home Decor Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Home Decor Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Home Decor Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Home Decor Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Home Decor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Home Decor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Home Decor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Home Decor Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Home Decor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Home Decor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Home Decor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Ikea

6.1.1 Ikea Corporation Information

6.1.2 Ikea Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Ikea Home Decor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Ikea Home Decor Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Ikea Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Philips

6.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

6.2.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Philips Home Decor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Philips Home Decor Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Suofeiya Home Collection

6.3.1 Suofeiya Home Collection Corporation Information

6.3.2 Suofeiya Home Collection Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Suofeiya Home Collection Home Decor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Suofeiya Home Collection Home Decor Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Suofeiya Home Collection Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Springs Window Fashions

6.4.1 Springs Window Fashions Corporation Information

6.4.2 Springs Window Fashions Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Springs Window Fashions Home Decor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Springs Window Fashions Home Decor Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Springs Window Fashions Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Zepter

6.5.1 Zepter Corporation Information

6.5.2 Zepter Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Zepter Home Decor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Zepter Home Decor Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Zepter Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Conair

6.6.1 Conair Corporation Information

6.6.2 Conair Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Conair Home Decor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Conair Home Decor Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Conair Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Siemens

6.6.1 Siemens Corporation Information

6.6.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Siemens Home Decor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Siemens Home Decor Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Siemens Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Hanssem

6.8.1 Hanssem Corporation Information

6.8.2 Hanssem Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Hanssem Home Decor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Hanssem Home Decor Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Hanssem Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Samson

6.9.1 Samson Corporation Information

6.9.2 Samson Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Samson Home Decor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Samson Home Decor Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Samson Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Oneida

6.10.1 Oneida Corporation Information

6.10.2 Oneida Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Oneida Home Decor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Oneida Home Decor Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Oneida Recent Developments/Updates

7 Home Decor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Home Decor Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Home Decor

7.4 Home Decor Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Home Decor Distributors List

8.3 Home Decor Customers

9 Home Decor Market Dynamics

9.1 Home Decor Industry Trends

9.2 Home Decor Growth Drivers

9.3 Home Decor Market Challenges

9.4 Home Decor Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Home Decor Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home Decor by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home Decor by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Home Decor Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home Decor by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home Decor by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Home Decor Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home Decor by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home Decor by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

