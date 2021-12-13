Flooring and Carpet Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2021-2027| Mac Carpet, Beaulieu, Tarkett

Los Angeles, United State: The global Flooring and Carpet market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Flooring and Carpet market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Flooring and Carpet market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Flooring and Carpet market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Flooring and Carpet market.

Leading players of the global Flooring and Carpet market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Flooring and Carpet market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Flooring and Carpet market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Flooring and Carpet market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Flooring and Carpet Market Research Report: Mac Carpet, Beaulieu, Tarkett, Balta, Al Sorayai, Mohawk, Oriental Weavers, Interface, Al Abdullatif

Global Flooring and Carpet Market Segmentation by Product: Carpets, Tufting, Woven, Rugs, Artificial Grass, Carpet Tiles, Vinyl Flooring, Laminate Parquet Flooring

Global Flooring and Carpet Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, Commercial offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare and Hospitals, Education Institutes, Automotive, Industrial, Others

The global Flooring and Carpet market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Flooring and Carpet market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Flooring and Carpet market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Flooring and Carpet market.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Flooring and Carpet market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flooring and Carpet industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Flooring and Carpet market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Flooring and Carpet market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flooring and Carpet market?

Table od Content

1 Flooring and Carpet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flooring and Carpet

1.2 Flooring and Carpet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Carpets

1.2.3 Tufting

1.2.4 Woven

1.2.5 Rugs

1.2.6 Artificial Grass

1.2.7 Carpet Tiles

1.2.8 Vinyl Flooring

1.2.9 Laminate Parquet Flooring

1.3 Flooring and Carpet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial offices

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Hospitality

1.3.6 Healthcare and Hospitals

1.3.7 Education Institutes

1.3.8 Automotive

1.3.9 Industrial

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Flooring and Carpet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Flooring and Carpet Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Flooring and Carpet Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Flooring and Carpet Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flooring and Carpet Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Flooring and Carpet Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Flooring and Carpet Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Flooring and Carpet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flooring and Carpet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Flooring and Carpet Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Flooring and Carpet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Flooring and Carpet Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Flooring and Carpet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Flooring and Carpet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Flooring and Carpet Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Flooring and Carpet Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Flooring and Carpet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Flooring and Carpet Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Flooring and Carpet Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Flooring and Carpet Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Flooring and Carpet Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Flooring and Carpet Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Flooring and Carpet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Flooring and Carpet Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Flooring and Carpet Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Flooring and Carpet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Flooring and Carpet Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Flooring and Carpet Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Flooring and Carpet Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Flooring and Carpet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Flooring and Carpet Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Flooring and Carpet Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Flooring and Carpet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Flooring and Carpet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Flooring and Carpet Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Mac Carpet

6.1.1 Mac Carpet Corporation Information

6.1.2 Mac Carpet Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Mac Carpet Flooring and Carpet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Mac Carpet Flooring and Carpet Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Mac Carpet Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Beaulieu

6.2.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

6.2.2 Beaulieu Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Beaulieu Flooring and Carpet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Beaulieu Flooring and Carpet Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Beaulieu Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Tarkett

6.3.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

6.3.2 Tarkett Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Tarkett Flooring and Carpet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Tarkett Flooring and Carpet Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Tarkett Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Balta

6.4.1 Balta Corporation Information

6.4.2 Balta Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Balta Flooring and Carpet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Balta Flooring and Carpet Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Balta Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Al Sorayai

6.5.1 Al Sorayai Corporation Information

6.5.2 Al Sorayai Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Al Sorayai Flooring and Carpet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Al Sorayai Flooring and Carpet Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Al Sorayai Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Mohawk

6.6.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

6.6.2 Mohawk Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Mohawk Flooring and Carpet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Mohawk Flooring and Carpet Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Mohawk Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Oriental Weavers

6.6.1 Oriental Weavers Corporation Information

6.6.2 Oriental Weavers Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Oriental Weavers Flooring and Carpet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Oriental Weavers Flooring and Carpet Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Oriental Weavers Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Interface

6.8.1 Interface Corporation Information

6.8.2 Interface Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Interface Flooring and Carpet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Interface Flooring and Carpet Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Interface Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Al Abdullatif

6.9.1 Al Abdullatif Corporation Information

6.9.2 Al Abdullatif Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Al Abdullatif Flooring and Carpet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Al Abdullatif Flooring and Carpet Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Al Abdullatif Recent Developments/Updates

7 Flooring and Carpet Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Flooring and Carpet Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flooring and Carpet

7.4 Flooring and Carpet Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Flooring and Carpet Distributors List

8.3 Flooring and Carpet Customers

9 Flooring and Carpet Market Dynamics

9.1 Flooring and Carpet Industry Trends

9.2 Flooring and Carpet Growth Drivers

9.3 Flooring and Carpet Market Challenges

9.4 Flooring and Carpet Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Flooring and Carpet Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Flooring and Carpet by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Flooring and Carpet by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Flooring and Carpet Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Flooring and Carpet by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Flooring and Carpet by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Flooring and Carpet Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Flooring and Carpet by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Flooring and Carpet by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

