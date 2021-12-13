Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast, Growth Analysis and Trends in the Global Industry 2021-2027| 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Tesa SE (Germany)

Los Angeles, United State: The global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3829328/global-hot-melt-adhesive-tapes-market

Leading players of the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Research Report: 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Tesa SE (Germany), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Shurtape Technologies, LLC (US), Scapa Group Plc (UK)

Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Segmentation by Product: Commodity Adhesive Tapes, Specialty Adhesive Tapes

Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Segmentation by Application: Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, White Goods, Paper & Printing, Construction, Retail, Others

The global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3829328/global-hot-melt-adhesive-tapes-market

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes market?

Table od Content

1 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes

1.2 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Commodity Adhesive Tapes

1.2.3 Specialty Adhesive Tapes

1.3 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 White Goods

1.3.6 Paper & Printing

1.3.7 Construction

1.3.8 Retail

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 3M Company (US)

6.1.1 3M Company (US) Corporation Information

6.1.2 3M Company (US) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 3M Company (US) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 3M Company (US) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

6.1.5 3M Company (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

6.2.1 Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Tesa SE (Germany)

6.3.1 Tesa SE (Germany) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Tesa SE (Germany) Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Tesa SE (Germany) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Tesa SE (Germany) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Tesa SE (Germany) Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Lintec Corporation (Japan)

6.4.1 Lintec Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Lintec Corporation (Japan) Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Lintec Corporation (Japan) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Lintec Corporation (Japan) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Lintec Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada)

6.5.1 Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada) Corporation Information

6.5.2 Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada) Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

6.6.1 Avery Dennison Corporation (US) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Avery Dennison Corporation (US) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Avery Dennison Corporation (US) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Avery Dennison Corporation (US) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Avery Dennison Corporation (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Shurtape Technologies, LLC (US)

6.6.1 Shurtape Technologies, LLC (US) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Shurtape Technologies, LLC (US) Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Shurtape Technologies, LLC (US) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Shurtape Technologies, LLC (US) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Shurtape Technologies, LLC (US) Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Scapa Group Plc (UK)

6.8.1 Scapa Group Plc (UK) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Scapa Group Plc (UK) Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Scapa Group Plc (UK) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Scapa Group Plc (UK) Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Scapa Group Plc (UK) Recent Developments/Updates

7 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes

7.4 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Distributors List

8.3 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Customers

9 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Dynamics

9.1 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Industry Trends

9.2 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Growth Drivers

9.3 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Challenges

9.4 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hot-Melt Adhesive Tapes by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.