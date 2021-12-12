Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market 2021 Size, Share by Manufacturers, Competitive Situation and Trends, by Revenue, by Region, Price and Gross Margin, Forecasts by 2027

Global “Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market” 2021 Research Report encircles certain principal factors to guide stakeholders in recognizing the proceeding factors in the market. The study aims to provide specific factual data to help businesses figure the upcoming opportunities, competitors, motives, and overall scope. This documented report emphasizes the data obtained from diverse sources, followed up by the tools of SWOT analysis.

COVID-19 impact on the market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before this outbreak across the world, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2021.

COVID-19 has impacted almost all the industries across the world by disrupting supply chains and hindering various industrial operations. Most companies have halted their manufacturing activities or have reduced it to the bare minimum. COVID-19-responsive measures undertaken by governments, such as lockdown and social distancing, led to the closure of manufacturing plants in the initial stage of the pandemic. With very few industrial operations allowed, the demand for various input products in the industrial sector has declined significantly. The aforementioned factors seem imperative to affect the market for CNC controller as very few new Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter are expected to be deployed by these industries during the ongoing crisis.

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Report are: –

ABB

Siemens

Danfoss

Yaskawa Electric

Rockwell Automation

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Fuji Electric

Inovance Technology

Delta Electronics

INVT

EURA DRIVES

Slanvert

Hiconics

STEP Electric Corporation

The key vendor profiles include information on their production, sustainability, and growth prospects. The Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter market forecast report for insights on complete key vendor profiles. The Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter market report provides comprehensive understanding of the sub segments of the target market to identify niche customer groups and demographic requirements.

Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Market Segmentation:

The research report includes specific segments by region, by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Medium-voltage

Low-voltage

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Textile Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Hoisting Machinery

Region Segmentation

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Other)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)

What are the Key Factors Covered in this Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter market vendors

Detailed TOC of Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Research Report 2021

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Medium-voltage

1.2.3 Low-voltage

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Textile Industry

1.3.3 Oil & Gas Industry

1.3.4 Mining Industry

1.3.5 Hoisting Machinery

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ABB Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered

12.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.3 Danfoss

12.3.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

12.3.2 Danfoss Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Danfoss Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Danfoss Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered

12.3.5 Danfoss Recent Development

12.4 Yaskawa Electric

12.4.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information

12.4.2 Yaskawa Electric Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Yaskawa Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Yaskawa Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered

12.4.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Development

12.5 Rockwell Automation

12.5.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rockwell Automation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Rockwell Automation Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Rockwell Automation Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered

12.5.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

12.6 Mitsubishi Electric

12.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered

12.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

12.7 Schneider Electric

12.7.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.7.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Schneider Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Schneider Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered

12.7.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.8 Fuji Electric

12.8.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fuji Electric Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fuji Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fuji Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered

12.8.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

12.9 Inovance Technology

12.9.1 Inovance Technology Corporation Information

12.9.2 Inovance Technology Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Inovance Technology Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Inovance Technology Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered

12.9.5 Inovance Technology Recent Development

12.10 Delta Electronics

12.10.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information

12.10.2 Delta Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Delta Electronics Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Delta Electronics Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered

12.10.5 Delta Electronics Recent Development

12.12 EURA DRIVES

12.12.1 EURA DRIVES Corporation Information

12.12.2 EURA DRIVES Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 EURA DRIVES Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 EURA DRIVES Products Offered

12.12.5 EURA DRIVES Recent Development

12.13 Slanvert

12.13.1 Slanvert Corporation Information

12.13.2 Slanvert Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Slanvert Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Slanvert Products Offered

12.13.5 Slanvert Recent Development

12.14 Hiconics

12.14.1 Hiconics Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hiconics Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Hiconics Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hiconics Products Offered

12.14.5 Hiconics Recent Development

12.15 STEP Electric Corporation

12.15.1 STEP Electric Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 STEP Electric Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 STEP Electric Corporation Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 STEP Electric Corporation Products Offered

12.15.5 STEP Electric Corporation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Industry Trends

13.2 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Drivers

13.3 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Challenges

13.4 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

