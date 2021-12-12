Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market 2021 Size, Share by Manufacturers, Competitive Situation and Trends, by Revenue, by Region, Price and Gross Margin, Forecasts by 2027

Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market 2021 Size, Share by Manufacturers, Competitive Situation and Trends, by Revenue, by Region, Price and Gross Margin, Forecasts by 202712 min read
Global “Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market” 2021 Research Report encircles certain principal factors to guide stakeholders in recognizing the proceeding factors in the market. The study aims to provide specific factual data to help businesses figure the upcoming opportunities, competitors, motives, and overall scope. This documented report emphasizes the data obtained from diverse sources, followed up by the tools of SWOT analysis.
COVID-19 impact on the market
COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before this outbreak across the world, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2021.
COVID-19 has impacted almost all the industries across the world by disrupting supply chains and hindering various industrial operations. Most companies have halted their manufacturing activities or have reduced it to the bare minimum. COVID-19-responsive measures undertaken by governments, such as lockdown and social distancing, led to the closure of manufacturing plants in the initial stage of the pandemic. With very few industrial operations allowed, the demand for various input products in the industrial sector has declined significantly. The aforementioned factors seem imperative to affect the market for CNC controller as very few new Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter are expected to be deployed by these industries during the ongoing crisis.
List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Report are: –
- ABB
- Siemens
- Danfoss
- Yaskawa Electric
- Rockwell Automation
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Schneider Electric
- Fuji Electric
- Inovance Technology
- Delta Electronics
- INVT
- EURA DRIVES
- Slanvert
- Hiconics
- STEP Electric Corporation
The key vendor profiles include information on their production, sustainability, and growth prospects. The Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter market forecast report for insights on complete key vendor profiles. The Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter market report provides comprehensive understanding of the sub segments of the target market to identify niche customer groups and demographic requirements.
Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market: Drivers and Restrains
The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027.
A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.
Market Segmentation:
The research report includes specific segments by region, by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
- Medium-voltage
- Low-voltage
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
- Textile Industry
- Oil & Gas Industry
- Mining Industry
- Hoisting Machinery
Region Segmentation
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Other)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)
What are the Key Factors Covered in this Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will drive Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter market growth during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter market vendors
Detailed TOC of Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Research Report 2021
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Medium-voltage
1.2.3 Low-voltage
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Textile Industry
1.3.3 Oil & Gas Industry
1.3.4 Mining Industry
1.3.5 Hoisting Machinery
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 ABB Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ABB Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 Siemens
12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.2.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Siemens Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Siemens Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered
12.2.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.3 Danfoss
12.3.1 Danfoss Corporation Information
12.3.2 Danfoss Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Danfoss Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Danfoss Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered
12.3.5 Danfoss Recent Development
12.4 Yaskawa Electric
12.4.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information
12.4.2 Yaskawa Electric Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Yaskawa Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Yaskawa Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered
12.4.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Development
12.5 Rockwell Automation
12.5.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information
12.5.2 Rockwell Automation Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Rockwell Automation Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Rockwell Automation Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered
12.5.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development
12.6 Mitsubishi Electric
12.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered
12.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development
12.7 Schneider Electric
12.7.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information
12.7.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Schneider Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Schneider Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered
12.7.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.8 Fuji Electric
12.8.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information
12.8.2 Fuji Electric Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Fuji Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Fuji Electric Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered
12.8.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development
12.9 Inovance Technology
12.9.1 Inovance Technology Corporation Information
12.9.2 Inovance Technology Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Inovance Technology Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Inovance Technology Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered
12.9.5 Inovance Technology Recent Development
12.10 Delta Electronics
12.10.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information
12.10.2 Delta Electronics Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Delta Electronics Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Delta Electronics Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Products Offered
12.10.5 Delta Electronics Recent Development
12.12 EURA DRIVES
12.12.1 EURA DRIVES Corporation Information
12.12.2 EURA DRIVES Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 EURA DRIVES Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 EURA DRIVES Products Offered
12.12.5 EURA DRIVES Recent Development
12.13 Slanvert
12.13.1 Slanvert Corporation Information
12.13.2 Slanvert Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Slanvert Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Slanvert Products Offered
12.13.5 Slanvert Recent Development
12.14 Hiconics
12.14.1 Hiconics Corporation Information
12.14.2 Hiconics Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Hiconics Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Hiconics Products Offered
12.14.5 Hiconics Recent Development
12.15 STEP Electric Corporation
12.15.1 STEP Electric Corporation Corporation Information
12.15.2 STEP Electric Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 STEP Electric Corporation Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 STEP Electric Corporation Products Offered
12.15.5 STEP Electric Corporation Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Industry Trends
13.2 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Drivers
13.3 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Challenges
13.4 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Low and Medium-voltage Frequency Converter Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
