The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Overt Features Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Overt Features Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market: Overview

The global overt features anti-counterfeit packaging market was valued at US$ XX Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The global overt features anti-counterfeit packaging market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the years to come due to the evolution of the packaging industry along with the rising demand for anti-counterfeit packaging from numerous end use industries. Furthermore, the increased government laws & regulation along with the increased manufacturer focus on brand protection are some other key factors for the growth of the overt features anti-counterfeit packaging market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased demand for sustainable packaging solutions across developed and developing economies is one of the key opportunities for the global overt features anti-counterfeit packaging market over the upcoming years. Besides, the high setup cost is one of key factors estimated to hamper the global overt features anti-counterfeit packaging market growth in the years to come.

Global Overt Features Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global overt features anti-counterfeit packaging market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global overt features anti-counterfeit packaging market, the demand for overt features anti-counterfeit packaging has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide during the COVID-19 period.

Global Overt Features Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market: Report Highlights

Based on technology, the mass encoding category had a major share in the global overt features anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2020 and presumed to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is majorly due to the product tracking technology across various supply chain nodes.

On the basis of application, in the overt features anti-counterfeit packaging market, the pharmaceutical category had a major share in the global market in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the food & beverages category is presumed to witness lucrative growth in the years to come.

Based on the regional analysis, North America had a major share in the global overt features anti-counterfeit packaging market and is estimated to continue its dominant position over the upcoming years. This is majorly due to the the established packaging industry in the region along with the rising demand for innovative packaging solutions in the region.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global overt features anti-counterfeit packaging market.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global overt features anti-counterfeit packaging market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

List of Key Players of Global Overt Features Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

3M Company

SATO Holdings

DUPONT

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Intelligent Label Solutions

SML Group

Sicpa Holding Sa.

Systech International

Applied Dna Sciences Inc.

Alpvision S.A.

Savi Technology, Inc.

Authentix, Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

3D AG

Tracelink Inc.

Advance Track & Trace

Brandwatch Technologies

Impinj, Inc

Trutag Technologies, Inc.

Arjo Solutions

Microtag Temed Ltd.

Agfa Graphics

Others

Global Overt Features Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market: Segmentation

Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global overt features anti-counterfeit packaging market on the basis of technology, end-use rand regional analysis-

Global Overt Features Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market: By Technology

Mass Encoding

RFID

Holograms

Forensic markers

Tamper Evident Technology

Others

Global Overt Features Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market: By End-Use Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Food & beverage

Apparel & footwear

Automotive

Cosmetics & personal care

Electrical & electronics

Luxury goods

Others

Global Overt Features Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market: By Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

