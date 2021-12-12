Global Paper Stand-Up Pouches Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of XX% Over The Upcoming Years

Global Paper Stand-Up Pouches Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of XX% Over The Upcoming Years3 min read
Global Paper Stand-up Pouches Market: Overview
The global paper stand-up pouches market was valued at US$ XX Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The global paper stand-up pouches market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the years to come due to the rising demand for packaged food & beverages across the globe along with the increased demand for pouches in numerous end-use industries including healthcare, personal care, and others. Furthermore, the growing demand for advanced packaging and enhanced demand for attractive packaging are some other key factors for the growth of the pouches market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased demand for eco-friendly packaging and rising modernization in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific are some of the key opportunities for the global paper stand-up pouches market over the upcoming years. Besides, the volatile raw material costs one of key factors estimated to hamper the global paper stand-up pouches market growth in the years to come.
Global Paper Stand-up Pouches Market: COVID-19 Impact
The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global paper stand-up pouches market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global paper stand-up pouches market, the demand for pouches has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide during the COVID-19 period.
Global Paper Stand-up Pouches Market: Report Highlights
- On the basis of treatment type, in the pouches market, the standard category had a major share in the global market in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. This is majorly due to high use of standard treatment pouches in the food & beverages industry. On the other hand, the aseptic treatment category is presumed to witness high growth during the forecast period.
- Based on the regional analysis, Asia Pacific had a major share in the global market in 2020 and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the upcoming years. This is majorly due to the increased penetration of retail along with the rising demand for packaged food & beverages in the region. Moreover, the growing urban population in the emerging economies along with the increased demand for attractive packaging products in the region are some other key factors for the growth of pouches market in the region are further estimated to enhance the regional market growth.
- Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global paper stand-up pouches market.
- As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global paper stand-up pouches market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.
List of Key Players of Global Paper Stand-up Pouches Market
- Amcor
- Bemis Company
- Berry Global Group
- Mondi
- Sealed Air
- Smurfit Kappa
- Coveris
- Proampac
- Huhtamaki
- Sonoco
- Constantia Flexibles
- Winpak
- Gualapack S.P.A.
- Printpack
- American Packaging Corporation
- Bryce Corporation
- Bischof + Klein
- Clondalkin Group
- Interflex Group
- Swiss Pac
- Glenroy, Inc.
- C-P Flexible Packaging
- Johns Packaging
- Scholle Ipn
- Shako Flexipack Pvt. Ltd.
- Others
Global Paper Stand-up Pouches Market: Segmentation
Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global paper stand-up pouches market on the basis of treatment type,closure, form, weight, end use,and regional analysis-
Global Paper Stand-up Pouches Market: By Treatment Type
- Asepetic
- Hot-filled
- Retort
- Standard
Global Paper Stand-up Pouches Market: By Closure
- Tear Notch
- Zipper
- Spout
Global Paper Stand-up Pouches Market: By Form
- Rollstock
- Round Bottom
- K-style
- Plow Bottom/Folded Bottom
- Flat Bottom
- Others
Global Paper Stand-up Pouches Market: By Weight
- < 10 gms
- 10-20 gms
- 20-50 gms
- 50-70 gms
- >70 gms
Global Paper Stand-up Pouches Market: By End Use
- Medical &Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Food
- Beverages
- Others
Global Paper Stand-up Pouches Market: By Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America (LATAM)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)