Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Analysis and Industry Demand Growth, Sales, Top Manufactures Size and Trends, Forecast 2026

A transportation management system (TMS) is a subset of supply chain management (SCM) that deals with the planning, execution and optimization of the physical movements of goods. In simpler terms, it’s a logistics platform that enables users to manage and optimize the daily operations of their transportation fleets.

Major Players in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market are:

SAP SE

American Software Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Trimble Inc.

Continental Traffic Service Inc.

Infor Inc.

BluJay Solutions Inc.

Most important types of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) products covered in this report are:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Most widely used downstream fields of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market covered in this report are:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Government Organizations

Top countries data covered in this report:

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

South Africa

Egypt

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Definition and Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

1.3 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Scope and Market Size Estimation

1.4 Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Types of Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

1.4.2 Applications of Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

1.5 Market Exchange Rate

2 Research Method and Logic

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

3 Market Competition Analysis

3.1 SAP SE Market Performance Analysis

3.1.1 SAP SE Basic Information

3.1.2 Product and Service Analysis

3.1.3 Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

3.1.4 SAP SE Sales, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2016-2021

3.2 American Software Inc. Market Performance Analysis

3.2.1 American Software Inc. Basic Information

3.2.2 Product and Service Analysis

3.2.3 Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

3.2.4 American Software Inc. Sales, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2016-2021

3.3 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Market Performance Analysis

3.3.1 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Basic Information

And More…

