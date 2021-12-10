Distributed Energy Storage System Market to See Huge Growth With ABB, Siemens, BYD

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Distributed Energy Storage System Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in a presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Distributed Energy Storage System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

ABB (Switzerland),Siemens (Germany),BYD (China),MCV Energy (Egypt),Johnson Controls (United States),Schneider Electric (France),AES Energy Storage (United States),Toshiba Corporation (Japan),Hitachi Global (Japan),GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan),Sharp Global (Japan),LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea),Nova Greentech, Inc. (United States)

Brief Snapshot of Distributed Energy Storage System:

Distributed Energy Storage System (DESS) is characteristically flexible in nature and can be deployed rapidly. It can generate multiple value streams, also have the potential to provide multiple grids for customer ease and usage. Rising consumer awareness and demand for efficient energy consumption paired with the need for smart homes with operational load management is expected to play a main role in the growth of distributed energy storage system industry.

In April 2019, NEC Energy Solutions through its exclusive distributor in China, Puxing Energy, continues to increase its market penetration with the commissioning of two 9MW projects for Ray Power. The energy storage systems, owned and operated by Ray Power, are providing frequency regulation for the Hang-Jin and Feng-Run power.

NEC has also been awarded a 6MW project by Ray Power that is currently under construction and located in Puzhou City, Shanxi Province.

Distributed Energy Storage System Market Trends:

Rising Need for Distributed Energy Integration with the Main Grid

Cloud-Based Monitoring That Coordinates the Energy Generation, Distribution, Storage and Consumption

Opportunities:

Favorable Compliance Standards Coupled with Upsurge in Power Consumption

Market Drivers:

Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Energy Consumption

Escalating Demand for Generated Electricity for Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

Rising Installation of Renewable Energy Resources

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Single-phase Type, Three-phase Type, Double-phase Fire Line Type), Application (Transportation, Grid Storage, Communication Base Station, Others), Technology (Pumped Hydro, Electrochemical, Electromechanical and thermal)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand, etc.

