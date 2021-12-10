Concentrated Solar Thermal Market to See a Big Move with GE Energy, Hitachi, Siemens

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Concentrated Solar Thermal Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in a presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Concentrated Solar Thermal market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Brief Snapshot of Concentrated Solar Thermal:

Concentrated solar thermal energy is the generation of heat or electricity through mirrors to concentrate the sun rays to the temperature changing between 400 and 1,000C. This type of energy is then typically employed to heat a fluid, mainly water or oil, which in turn produces steam or hot air. There are various types of mirror shapes and sun-tracking approaches to offer useful energy, but all of them work in a similar principle of driving a heat engine to produce electricity that can then be fed into the grid.

Concentrated Solar Thermal Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of High-Efficiency Systems Along With Favorable Government Policies

Shifting Trends toward Thermal Energy Storage Systems

Opportunities:

Increase in Investment from Different Businesses in Renewable Sources

Upsurge In Acceptance of Heat Storage Systems

Market Drivers:

Rise in Government Support in Adoption of Renewable Technologies

Increase in Awareness of Global Warming

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Residential, Industry, Other), Storage (With Storage (Molten Salt, Others), Without Storage), Technology (Parabolic Troughs, Fresnel Systems, Tower/Heliostat Systems, Parabolic Dishes), Capacity (≤50 MW, >50≤100 MW, >100 MW), Component (Power Block, Solar Field, Thermal Energy Storage System)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand, etc.

