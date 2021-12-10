Wearable Injectors Market to See Huge Growth With BD, Subcuject Aps, Ypsomed

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Wearable Injectors Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in a presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Wearable Injectors market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Wearable injectors abbreviated as WIs, are the drug or vaccine delivery systems operates through adhering the body for monitoring the larger volumes (more than 2 mL) of drug subcutaneously over a longer time period. The WIs releases the huge volume of the viscous medication with the offering patients the freedom. These single-use systems can be worn on the body while maintaining the comfort of the user and promote the patient compliance thereby reducing the overall burden on healthcare services. The wearable injectors acts as excellent alternative for delivering the drugs, when oral route is not advised, shifting preference to intravenous (IV), intramuscular (IM), and/or subcutaneous (SC) injection. These delivery system has gained huge attention in the healthcare sector, as anew class of drug delivery platform. Disadvantage associated with the traditional drug delivery, with ground breaking advances in pharmaceutical sector has created inclination of the major pharmaceutical and medical delivery system manufacturer to develop a portable and wearable delivery device.

In February 2021, the Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, a manufacturer of drug delivery, diagnostic products signed an agreement with the Subcuject, a Danish proprietary device platforms provider for wearable bolus injector. With this agreement, the On-Body Delivery System technology, is available for the next stage of drug-specific wearable injector solution development after the Subcuject’s intellectual property filing.

In January 2021, Eitan Medical, advanced infusion therapy provider and drug delivery solutions unveiled upgrade of the Sapphire infusion pump system software Rev15. The Sapphire is the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) approved infusion pump system inclusive of infusion pump, administration sets and accessories. The Sapphire infusion system is used across the U.S. within alternate sites, homecare markets, emergency medical services (EMS) and hospitals.

Ongoing demand for home healthcare solution

Ongoing research and development activities and clinical trials for wearable injector

Strong Product Pipeline

Growing demand for portable and self-injection device

Rise in prevalence of chronic medical condition

Growing Prevalence of Targeted Therapies

by Type (Body-worn patch injectors, Off-body worn injectors), End-user (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Homecare Setting)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand, etc.

Chapter 01 – Wearable Injectors Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Wearable Injectors Market

Chapter 05 – Global Wearable Injectors Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Wearable Injectors Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Wearable Injectors Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Wearable Injectors Market

Chapter 09 – Global Wearable Injectors Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Wearable Injectors Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Wearable Injectors Market Research Methodology

