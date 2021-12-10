Back Massager Market Booming Worldwide with Unstoppable CAGR | Pressotherm Medical Technologies, Naipo, Body Back

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Back Massager Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in a presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Back Massager market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Pressotherm Medical Technologies (India),Naipo (China),Body Back (United States),Berkeley (United States),HoMedics (United States),OSIM (Singapore),CONAIR (United States),Hang Seng (Hong Kong),JSB (Netherlands),FORREST (United States)

Brief Snapshot of Back Massager:

It’s no surprise that back pain plagues people of all ages. According to the American Chiropractic Association, up to 80% of the population will experience back pain at some point in their life. Most of the back massagers available on the market offer either a Shiatsu or a percussion massage. During the earlier times for the purpose of removing the massage, knots people used to mimic the fingers or palms of the hands to combat pain directly from pressure, while the now there is the usage of vibration to penetrate deep into your muscles and help them relax. A back massager is a preventative way to treat lumps and tight spots in your muscles.

Back Massager Market Trends:

Increasing Demand due to Online Distribution Channel

Upsurging Number of People with Back Problems

New Products Launches with Innovative Designs

Opportunities:

Increasing Geriatric Population

Increase in the Use of Back Massagers

Increasing Demand for Luxury Back Massager

Growing Unhealthy Lifestyle

Market Drivers:

Increased Preference for Non-Invasive Pain Management Therapies

Growing Work-Related Stress and the Need for Stress-Relieving Solutions

Rising Preference for Personal Care

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Electromagnetic Massage, Vibration Massage, Infrared Massage, Others), Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Medical Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, Online Retailers), End-Use (Health Care, Eliminate Fatigue, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand, etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Back Massager Market:

Chapter 01 – Back Massager Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Back Massager Market

Chapter 05 – Global Back Massager Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Back Massager Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Back Massager Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Back Massager Market

Chapter 09 – Global Back Massager Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Back Massager Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Back Massager Market Research Methodology

