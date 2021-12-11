Global Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of XX% Over The Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Overview

The global polyvinylchloride (PVC) automotive adhesive tapes market was valued at US$ XX Billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The global polyvinylchloride (PVC) automotive adhesive tapes market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the years to come due to the growing demand for adhesive tapes in electric vehicles along with the replacement of traditional manufacturing systems in the industry. The increased sales of electric vehicles coupled with the growing government regulations for electrification of vehicles across the globe are some other key factors for the growth of the global polyvinylchloride (PVC) automotive adhesive tapes market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for lightweight vehicles is one of the key opportunities for the global polyvinylchloride (PVC) automotive adhesive tapes market over the upcoming years. Besides, the volatile raw material prices is one of key factors estimated to hamper the global polyvinylchloride (PVC) automotive adhesive tapes market growth in the years to come.

Global Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global polyvinylchloride (PVC) automotive adhesive tapes market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global polyvinylchloride (PVC) automotive adhesive tapes market, the demand for polyvinylchloride (PVC) automotive adhesive tapes has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide along with the decreased sales of automotive vehicles during the COVID-19 period.

Global Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Report Highlights

Based on the adhesive type, the acrylic category had a major share in 2020 and is estimated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. This is majorly due to acrylic adhesives offers excellent bonding to different substrates including plastics, glass, stainless steel, and others.

On the basis of application, in the polyvinylchloride (PVC) automotive adhesive tapes market, the interior category had a major share and is estimated to witness substantial growth over the upcoming years due to the increased use of automotive adhesives for bonding of sunroofs, instrument panels, and others.

Based on the regional analysis, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the rising automotive manufacturing along with the increased demand for electric vehicles in the region. The rising government initiatives along with the growing urbanization and increased disposable income in the emerging economies has increased the demand for automotive vehicles which are the key growth factors for the Asia pacific polyvinylchloride (PVC) automotive adhesive tapes market growth over the upcoming years.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global polyvinylchloride (PVC) automotive adhesive tapes market.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global polyvinylchloride (PVC) automotive adhesive tapes market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

List of Key Players of Global Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market

3M

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa SE

Avery Dennison Corporation

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

Henkel AG & Co. KG

Sika AG

Intertape Polymer Group

DOW

Lintec Corporation

Shurtape Technologies LLC

Scapa

L&L Products

Threebond International Inc.

Bemis Associates Inc.

Others

Global Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Segmentation

Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global polyvinylchloride (PVC) automotive adhesive tapes market on the basis of adhesive type, product, function, application, and vehicle type and regional analysis-

Global Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: By Adhesive Type

Acrylic,

Silicone

Rubber

Others (Polyurethane (PU), Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA), and Butyl)

Global Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: By Product

Double-sided

Masking

Reinforced

Specialty

Global Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: By Function

Bonding

NVH

Masking

Global Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: By Application

Exterior

Interior

Global Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Polyvinylchloride (PVC) Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: By Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

