Plastic Sorters Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Tomra, Pellenc ST, Bühler

The report titled Global Plastic Sorters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Sorters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Sorters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Sorters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Sorters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Sorters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Sorters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Sorters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Sorters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Sorters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Sorters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Sorters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tomra, Pellenc ST, Bühler, Steinert, Satake, Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH), Sesotec GmbH, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., Binder+Co AG, Daewon GSI Co., Ltd., Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd., Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd., Anzai

Market Segmentation by Product:

Chute-Type Sorters

Belt-Type Sorters



Market Segmentation by Application:

Plastic Flakes/Particles

Pretreatment Plastics



The Plastic Sorters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Sorters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Sorters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Sorters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Sorters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Sorters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Sorters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Sorters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Plastic Sorters Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Sorters Product Overview

1.2 Plastic Sorters Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Chute-Type Sorters

1.2.2 Belt-Type Sorters

1.3 Global Plastic Sorters Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Plastic Sorters Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Plastic Sorters Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Plastic Sorters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Plastic Sorters Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Plastic Sorters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Plastic Sorters Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plastic Sorters Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plastic Sorters Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Plastic Sorters Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plastic Sorters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plastic Sorters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plastic Sorters Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plastic Sorters Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Plastic Sorters as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Sorters Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plastic Sorters Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Plastic Sorters Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Plastic Sorters Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plastic Sorters Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Plastic Sorters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Sorters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Sorters Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Plastic Sorters Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Plastic Sorters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Plastic Sorters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Plastic Sorters Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Plastic Sorters by Application

4.1 Plastic Sorters Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Plastic Flakes/Particles

4.1.2 Pretreatment Plastics

4.2 Global Plastic Sorters Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Plastic Sorters Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Sorters Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Plastic Sorters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Plastic Sorters Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Plastic Sorters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorters Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Plastic Sorters by Country

5.1 North America Plastic Sorters Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Plastic Sorters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Plastic Sorters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Plastic Sorters Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Plastic Sorters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Plastic Sorters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Plastic Sorters by Country

6.1 Europe Plastic Sorters Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Plastic Sorters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Plastic Sorters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Plastic Sorters Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Plastic Sorters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Plastic Sorters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Plastic Sorters by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Sorters Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Sorters Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Sorters Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Sorters Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Sorters Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Sorters Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Plastic Sorters by Country

8.1 Latin America Plastic Sorters Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Plastic Sorters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Plastic Sorters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Plastic Sorters Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Plastic Sorters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Plastic Sorters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorters by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorters Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorters Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorters Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorters Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorters Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorters Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Sorters Business

10.1 Tomra

10.1.1 Tomra Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tomra Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Tomra Plastic Sorters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Tomra Plastic Sorters Products Offered

10.1.5 Tomra Recent Development

10.2 Pellenc ST

10.2.1 Pellenc ST Corporation Information

10.2.2 Pellenc ST Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Pellenc ST Plastic Sorters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Pellenc ST Plastic Sorters Products Offered

10.2.5 Pellenc ST Recent Development

10.3 Bühler

10.3.1 Bühler Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bühler Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Bühler Plastic Sorters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Bühler Plastic Sorters Products Offered

10.3.5 Bühler Recent Development

10.4 Steinert

10.4.1 Steinert Corporation Information

10.4.2 Steinert Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Steinert Plastic Sorters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Steinert Plastic Sorters Products Offered

10.4.5 Steinert Recent Development

10.5 Satake

10.5.1 Satake Corporation Information

10.5.2 Satake Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Satake Plastic Sorters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Satake Plastic Sorters Products Offered

10.5.5 Satake Recent Development

10.6 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH)

10.6.1 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Plastic Sorters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Plastic Sorters Products Offered

10.6.5 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Recent Development

10.7 Sesotec GmbH

10.7.1 Sesotec GmbH Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sesotec GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sesotec GmbH Plastic Sorters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sesotec GmbH Plastic Sorters Products Offered

10.7.5 Sesotec GmbH Recent Development

10.8 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

10.8.1 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Plastic Sorters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Plastic Sorters Products Offered

10.8.5 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Recent Development

10.9 Binder+Co AG

10.9.1 Binder+Co AG Corporation Information

10.9.2 Binder+Co AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Binder+Co AG Plastic Sorters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Binder+Co AG Plastic Sorters Products Offered

10.9.5 Binder+Co AG Recent Development

10.10 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

10.10.1 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.10.2 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorters Products Offered

10.10.5 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.11 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd.

10.11.1 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorters Products Offered

10.11.5 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.12 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

10.12.1 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorters Products Offered

10.12.5 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.13 Anzai

10.13.1 Anzai Corporation Information

10.13.2 Anzai Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Anzai Plastic Sorters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Anzai Plastic Sorters Products Offered

10.13.5 Anzai Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plastic Sorters Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plastic Sorters Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Plastic Sorters Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Plastic Sorters Distributors

12.3 Plastic Sorters Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

