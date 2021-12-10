Automotive V2X Antenna Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Top Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Forecast 2015-2028

The competitive landscape analysis of Automotive V2X Antenna Market uncovers detailed company profiles, revenue shares, portfolio innovations, regional product footprint, key developmental strategies, pricing structure, target markets, and near-term plans of market leaders. This entire section helps readers gain an essence of what is driving competition and what would help them stand out to win new target markets.

Market estimates and forecast are backed by an extensive primary research, further complemented by on-point secondary research of Automotive V2X Antenna Market. The research analysts have invested significant time and effort in gathering critical industry information from KIPs such as OEMs, top suppliers and distributors, and government bodies.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I)

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Harada Industry

Yokowo

Laird

Hirschmann Car Communication

Ethertronics

Kathrein Automotive

Amphenol

Ficosa Internacional

Schaffner Group

U-blox

Antenova M2M

Antonics-ICP

Autotalks

Kapsch

Ethertronics

Kymeta

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

