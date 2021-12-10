EPDM Rubber Granule Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Ultimate RB, Miroad Rubber, Gezolan

“

The report titled Global EPDM Rubber Granule Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EPDM Rubber Granule market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EPDM Rubber Granule market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EPDM Rubber Granule market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EPDM Rubber Granule market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EPDM Rubber Granule report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EPDM Rubber Granule report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EPDM Rubber Granule market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EPDM Rubber Granule market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EPDM Rubber Granule market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EPDM Rubber Granule market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EPDM Rubber Granule market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ultimate RB, Miroad Rubber, Gezolan, Unirubber, Fairmont Industries, Stargum, Prismi, Melos, Changyue Sports, LayFlex, Sparton Enterprises, Geyer & Hosaja, Shanghai Tuhuang

Market Segmentation by Product:

0.5-1.5mm

1-2mm

2-4mm

3-5mm

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Sports Flooring

Playgrounds

Others



The EPDM Rubber Granule Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EPDM Rubber Granule market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EPDM Rubber Granule market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EPDM Rubber Granule market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EPDM Rubber Granule industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EPDM Rubber Granule market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EPDM Rubber Granule market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EPDM Rubber Granule market?

Table of Contents:

1 EPDM Rubber Granule Market Overview

1.1 EPDM Rubber Granule Product Overview

1.2 EPDM Rubber Granule Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 0.5-1.5mm

1.2.2 1-2mm

1.2.3 2-4mm

1.2.4 3-5mm

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by EPDM Rubber Granule Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by EPDM Rubber Granule Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players EPDM Rubber Granule Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers EPDM Rubber Granule Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 EPDM Rubber Granule Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EPDM Rubber Granule Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EPDM Rubber Granule Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in EPDM Rubber Granule as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EPDM Rubber Granule Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers EPDM Rubber Granule Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 EPDM Rubber Granule Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global EPDM Rubber Granule by Application

4.1 EPDM Rubber Granule Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Sports Flooring

4.1.2 Playgrounds

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Granule Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Granule Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America EPDM Rubber Granule by Country

5.1 North America EPDM Rubber Granule Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America EPDM Rubber Granule Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe EPDM Rubber Granule by Country

6.1 Europe EPDM Rubber Granule Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Granule Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Granule by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Granule Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Granule Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America EPDM Rubber Granule by Country

8.1 Latin America EPDM Rubber Granule Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America EPDM Rubber Granule Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Granule by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Granule Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Granule Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Granule Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EPDM Rubber Granule Business

10.1 Ultimate RB

10.1.1 Ultimate RB Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ultimate RB Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Ultimate RB EPDM Rubber Granule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Ultimate RB EPDM Rubber Granule Products Offered

10.1.5 Ultimate RB Recent Development

10.2 Miroad Rubber

10.2.1 Miroad Rubber Corporation Information

10.2.2 Miroad Rubber Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Miroad Rubber EPDM Rubber Granule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Miroad Rubber EPDM Rubber Granule Products Offered

10.2.5 Miroad Rubber Recent Development

10.3 Gezolan

10.3.1 Gezolan Corporation Information

10.3.2 Gezolan Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Gezolan EPDM Rubber Granule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Gezolan EPDM Rubber Granule Products Offered

10.3.5 Gezolan Recent Development

10.4 Unirubber

10.4.1 Unirubber Corporation Information

10.4.2 Unirubber Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Unirubber EPDM Rubber Granule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Unirubber EPDM Rubber Granule Products Offered

10.4.5 Unirubber Recent Development

10.5 Fairmont Industries

10.5.1 Fairmont Industries Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fairmont Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Fairmont Industries EPDM Rubber Granule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Fairmont Industries EPDM Rubber Granule Products Offered

10.5.5 Fairmont Industries Recent Development

10.6 Stargum

10.6.1 Stargum Corporation Information

10.6.2 Stargum Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Stargum EPDM Rubber Granule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Stargum EPDM Rubber Granule Products Offered

10.6.5 Stargum Recent Development

10.7 Prismi

10.7.1 Prismi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Prismi Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Prismi EPDM Rubber Granule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Prismi EPDM Rubber Granule Products Offered

10.7.5 Prismi Recent Development

10.8 Melos

10.8.1 Melos Corporation Information

10.8.2 Melos Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Melos EPDM Rubber Granule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Melos EPDM Rubber Granule Products Offered

10.8.5 Melos Recent Development

10.9 Changyue Sports

10.9.1 Changyue Sports Corporation Information

10.9.2 Changyue Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Changyue Sports EPDM Rubber Granule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Changyue Sports EPDM Rubber Granule Products Offered

10.9.5 Changyue Sports Recent Development

10.10 LayFlex

10.10.1 LayFlex Corporation Information

10.10.2 LayFlex Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 LayFlex EPDM Rubber Granule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 LayFlex EPDM Rubber Granule Products Offered

10.10.5 LayFlex Recent Development

10.11 Sparton Enterprises

10.11.1 Sparton Enterprises Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sparton Enterprises Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sparton Enterprises EPDM Rubber Granule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sparton Enterprises EPDM Rubber Granule Products Offered

10.11.5 Sparton Enterprises Recent Development

10.12 Geyer & Hosaja

10.12.1 Geyer & Hosaja Corporation Information

10.12.2 Geyer & Hosaja Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Geyer & Hosaja EPDM Rubber Granule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Geyer & Hosaja EPDM Rubber Granule Products Offered

10.12.5 Geyer & Hosaja Recent Development

10.13 Shanghai Tuhuang

10.13.1 Shanghai Tuhuang Corporation Information

10.13.2 Shanghai Tuhuang Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Shanghai Tuhuang EPDM Rubber Granule Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Shanghai Tuhuang EPDM Rubber Granule Products Offered

10.13.5 Shanghai Tuhuang Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 EPDM Rubber Granule Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 EPDM Rubber Granule Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 EPDM Rubber Granule Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 EPDM Rubber Granule Distributors

12.3 EPDM Rubber Granule Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

