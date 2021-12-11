Global Automotive Winter Tires Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of XX% Over The Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Automotive Winter Tires Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Automotive Winter Tires Market: Overview

The global automotive winter tires market was valued at US$ XX Billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The global automotive winter tires market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the years to come due to the growing demand for automotive vehicles along with the increased awareness for better safety during winters. The increased commercial and passenger vehicles production coupled with the increased demand for electric vehicles worldwide are some other key factors for the growth of the global automotive winter tires market during the forecast period. Moreover, the emergence of new technologies coupled with growing partnership between tire manufacturers and automotive manufacturers are some of the key opportunities for the global automotive winter tires market over the upcoming years. Besides, the volatile raw material prices is one of key factors estimated to hamper the global automotive winter tires market growth in the years to come.

Global Automotive Winter Tires Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global automotive winter tires market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global automotive winter tires market, the demand for automotive winter tires has decreased due to halt in the manufacturing industry worldwide along with the decreased sales of automotive vehicles during the COVID-19 period.

Global Automotive Winter Tires Market: Report Highlights

Based on the rim size, the less than 15 Inches category had a major share in the global automotive winter tires market and estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, in the automotive winter tires market, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) category had a major share and is estimated to witness highest growth over the upcoming years due to the increased partnership among tire manufacturers and automotive manufacturers.

On the basis of vehicle type, in the automotive winter tires market, the passenger cars category had a major share in the global market in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is ascribed to the highest sales of passenger cars as compared to commercial vehicles along with the increased used car market.

Based on the regional analysis, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the rising technological adoption in the automotive manufacturing along with the increased automotive production in the region. The low manufacturing cost along with the growing demand for commercial and personal vehicles in the emerging economies are some other key factors for the growth of the Asia pacific automotive winter tires market.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global automotive winter tires market.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global automotive winter tires market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

