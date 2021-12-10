Cannabis Concentrate Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Cronos Group, Maricann Group, Cannabis Science

Latest released the research study on Global Cannabis Concentrate Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cannabis Concentrate Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cannabis Concentrate The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada),Aurora Cannabis (Canada),Tikun Olam (Isreal),Cannabis Science (Canada),Aphria (Canada),Maricann Group (Canada),Tilray (Canada),VIVO Cannabis (Canada),STENOCARE (Denmark),Cronos Group (Canada),

Cannabis Concentrate Market Definition:

The global Cannabis Concentrate market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry. A marijuana concentrate is a highly potent THC- (Tetrahydrocannabinol) concentrated mass that looks like honey or butter. For that reason, it’s often called â€œhoney oilâ€ or â€œbudderâ€ on the street. The concentration of THC may vary from product to product. A cannabis concentrate is consumed through chews and gummies, soft gel capsules, or as an additive in food and beverages.

Market Trend:

The increasing demand for rare neurological disease treatment

The legalization of cannabis concentrate in many U.S. states has encouraged a deeper penetration of cannabis concentrate in the end-use industries

Market Drivers:

The upsurging demand from the extensive expansion of the specialty food product portfolio containing cannabis concentrate

The growing demand due to innovation and availability of varieties in end-use products

Market Opportunities:

The high demand for the improved quality of cannabis concentrate

Fueling demand from recreational but health-conscious enthusiasts

The Global Cannabis Concentrate Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Shatter, Budder, Rosin, Live Resin, Others), Application (Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics & Personal care, Recreational), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect, Pharmacy Stores, Specialty Stores, Others), Packaging Type (Gummies, Softgel Capsules, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cannabis Concentrate Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cannabis Concentrate market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cannabis Concentrate Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cannabis Concentrate

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cannabis Concentrate Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cannabis Concentrate market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Cannabis Concentrate Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Cannabis Concentrate Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

