Neo and Challenger Bank Market Forecast 2021-2027 Global Business Growth, Competition Landscape, Size, Market Drivers and Trends, Opportunities and Challenges, Risks

“Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market 2021 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Neo and Challenger Bank industry together with projections and forecast to 2027. ”

The global Neo and Challenger Bank market size is projected to reach US$ 52580 million by 2027, from US$ 4863 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 40.4% during 2021-2027.

The main Neo and Challenger Bank players include Atom Bank, Tandem Bank, N26, WeBank, MyBank, Starling Bank, etc. The top six Neo and Challenger Bank players account for approximately 24% of the total global market. Europe is the largest consumer market for Neo and Challenger Bank, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. And in terms of Applications, the largest segment is Business, followed by Personal.

By Company

– Atom Bank

– Movencorp

– Simple Finance Technology

– Fidor Group

– N26

– Pockit

– Ubank

– Monzo Bank

– MyBank (Alibaba Group)

– Holvi Bank

– WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)

– Hello Bank

– Koho Bank

– Rocket Bank

– Soon Banque

– Digibank

– Timo

– Jibun

– Jenius

– K Bank

– Kakao Bank

– Starling Bank

– Tandem Bank

Segment by Type

– Neobanks

– Challenger Banks

Segment by Application

– Personal Consumers

– Business Organizations

This report presents the worldwide Neo and Challenger Bank Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2027), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Neobanks

1.2.3 Challenger Banks

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Personal Consumers

1.3.3 Business Organizations

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Neo and Challenger Bank Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Neo and Challenger Bank Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Neo and Challenger Bank Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Neo and Challenger Bank Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Trends

2.3.2 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Drivers

2.3.3 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Challenges

2.3.4 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Neo and Challenger Bank Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Neo and Challenger Bank Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Neo and Challenger Bank Revenue

3.4 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Concentration Ratio

And More…

