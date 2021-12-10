Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Insights 2021, Size, Global Trends, Industry Share, Growth Rate 39.5%, Top Players, Business Opportunities, Demand, Forecast 2027

“Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Artificial Intelligence Platform Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.”

The global Artificial Intelligence Platform market size is projected to reach US$ 166520 million by 2027, from US$ 14490 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 39.5% during 2021-2027.

United States is the largest Artificial Intelligence Platform market with about 33% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 24% market share.The key manufacturers are Google, Baidu, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Intel, Salesforce, Brighterion, KITT.AI, IFlyTek, Megvii Technology, Albert Technologies, H2O.ai, Brainasoft, Yseop, Ipsoft, NanoRep(LogMeIn), Ada Support, Astute Solutions, IDEAL.com, Wipro etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 55% market share.

By Company

– Google

– Baidu

– IBM

– Microsoft

– SAP

– Intel

– Salesforce

– Brighterion

– KITT.AI

– IFlyTek

– Megvii Technology

– Albert Technologies

– H2O.ai

– Brainasoft

– Yseop

– Ipsoft

– NanoRep(LogMeIn)

– Ada Support

– Astute Solutions

– IDEAL.com

– Wipro

Segment by Type

– On-Premise

– Cloud-based

Segment by Application

– Voice Processing

– Text Processing

– Image Processing

This report presents the worldwide Artificial Intelligence Platform Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2016-2021 and forecast to 2027), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 On-Premise

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Voice Processing

1.3.3 Text Processing

1.3.4 Image Processing

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Platform Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Artificial Intelligence Platform Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Trends

2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Drivers

2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Challenges

2.3.4 Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence Platform Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence Platform Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue

3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence Platform Revenue in 2020

3.5 Artificial Intelligence Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Artificial Intelligence Platform Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence Platform Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

And More…

